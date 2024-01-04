Overeating is eating food even when you are full and not feeling hungry. While sometimes you may overeat that extra slice of cake, even when you are full, many times you might be overeating unintentionally. It is best to spot the poor food habits that are causing you to overeat and take action to control your diet and prevent any negative consequences associated with overeating. According to the Cleveland Clinic, when you overeat, you may feel acid reflux, bloating, gas, heartburn, nausea, stomach pain, tiredness and sluggishness. Overeating can also alter how your body regulates hunger and lead to weight gain. Prevent all these potential issues by letting go of poor food habits and adopting healthier ones.

Here Are 5 Habits That Are Making You Overeat Even When You Are Not Hungry:

1. You Eat Meals While Watching A Show Or Movie

If you cannot eat your meals without watching something on the television or an OTT platform, then you might end up overeating. This is because your focus and attention are getting divided between your food and your source of entertainment. In such a case, it is easy to lose track of how much food you have eaten, and you may end up eating more than you need to.

Solution: Avoid watching any kind of shows or movies while eating your food. It can be a difficult practice to begin with, so you can start by switching to music initially. Devoid of any distractions, all your senses will focus on your meal, and you will be more aware of when to stop.

2. You Eat When You Feel Stressed

When we feel stressed, our body produces more of a hormone called cortisol, according to the Cleveland Clinic. High cortisol levels stimulate your appetite and make you crave foods that are high in sugar, fat or salt.

Solution: Find alternative ways to handle your stress. Take deep breaths, go out for a walk or talk to a friend. These will help clear your mind and restore your equilibrium.

Photo Credit: iStock

3. You Eat When Feeling Bored

Many people like to just 'eat something' when they are feeling bored, and that something is usually processed foods like chips or chocolates. These foods elevate our mood and we feel happy and not so bored. However, it is not a healthy practice to binge on fatty processed foods, more so without any hunger.

Solution: Find other interesting and healthier ways to fight boredom, that do not involve eating. You can dance, go out for a walk, call a friend, decorate your room or read a book.

4. You Eat Out More Than At Home

If you are regularly eating out, whether it is your main meals or snacks, you are likely to overeat. When you order junk food outside, you might be more eager to finish it even when you feel full, compared to eating something not-so-exciting and simple that is cooked at home. A study published by Public Health Nutrition found that people who eat at restaurants consume 200 more calories than they would with a home-cooked meal.

Solution: Homecooked meals can feel boring at first, especially when you are making the switch. However, you will start enjoying the simple, nourishing food as it is better for your energy levels and weight management.

5. You Eat Too Quickly

If you eat at a fast pace, you are likely to overeat your food. This is because it takes about 20 minutes for your brain to catch up with your stomach. So, by the time you actually feel full, you might already have stuffed yourself with more food.

Solution: It is advisable to eat at a moderate pace by chewing each bite properly. Further, when you think you are almost full, keep your spoon down for a while and you may not feel the need to eat more. If you think you are still hungry, then you can continue eating.