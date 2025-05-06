There is something so comforting about a hot bowl of sambhar. Idli, dosa and vada feel incomplete without it. A good sambhar brings the whole meal together. Especially on a chilly evening, a steaming bowl of sambhar hits just right. You can also have it with boiled rice. To make sambhar, tur dal is boiled and then mixed with cooked vegetables and some spices. But the real magic starts when sambhar masala goes in. Without this masala, it just does not feel like the real deal. But here is something not everyone knows - sambhar masala is not just for sambhar. This flavour-packed spice mix can take so many recipes to the next level. If you enjoy bold and tangy flavours, then here is how you can use sambhar masala to add a fun twist to other dishes.





Difference Between Sambhar Masala And Rasam Powder?

Sambhar masala and rasam powder may look similar but the flavours are quite different. Both are used in different ways. Sambhar powder is usually made with lentils, mustard seeds, coriander seeds, cumin, dried red chillies and tamarind. Rasam powder has a much spicier kick and is made with black pepper, cumin, curry leaves and dried red chillies. So yes, they are definitely not the same thing.

Here Are 5 Creative Ways To Use Sambhar Masala:

1. Spice Up Your Veggies And Curries

You can add sambhar masala to your regular dal or sabzi. Once your sabzi is cooked with onions and tomatoes, toss in your usual spices and salt, then add a spoon of sambhar masala. It will give your dish a whole new depth. Want a twist in your dal too? Add a spoon of sambhar masala after tempering. Your usual dal will taste so much better.

2. Make Your Fries Flavourful

If you have had enough of peri peri or plain fries, then switch things up with sambhar masala. Fry your fries as you normally do, then take them out on a plate. In a bowl, mix oregano, red chilli powder, a bit of salt and half a teaspoon of sambhar masala. Sprinkle this mix over the fries, toss them gently, and you will get fries with a fun, tangy twist.

3. Jazz Up Your Plain Rice

Leftover rice feeling boring? Add sambhar masala and give it a second life. Heat oil in a pan and cook some onions and tomatoes. Add salt, your usual spices and sambhar masala. Once that is all cooked, mix in the plain rice and toss well. Throw in some coriander leaves and you have a brand-new dish. You can even add sambhar masala while making pulao or biryani for an extra punch.

4. Add It To Marinades

Sambhar masala works really well in marinades too. Whether it is for chicken, mutton, paneer or even vegetables, just mix one spoon of sambhar masala into your usual marinade. Let your ingredients soak in the flavours, then cook them your way - grill, bake or fry. It adds a lovely earthy tang to whatever you are marinating.

5. Enhance The Flavour Of Soups And Stews

Whether it is winter or summer, soup always feels comforting. But did you know sambhar masala can make your soup or stew even better? Just add a pinch while cooking. It adds warmth, depth and that slightly tangy edge. The next time you make soup, try this little hack and see the difference for yourself.





With these simple ideas, you can use sambhar masala in so many different recipes beyond the usual sambhar.