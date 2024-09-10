Let's agree – managing food expenses is not an easy task, especially if you are juggling everything – from monthly groceries to those irresistible street food cravings. Have you ever found yourself wondering where all your money vanished at the end of the month? Well, we have all been there. Sticking to a food budget can feel impossible, especially when there is a “buy one get one” sale. These ads tempt us to buy things that we don't really need. But, what if we told you it is not as hard as it seems? Yes, budget planning is super easy and fun! If you are someone who is tired of looking at those triple digitals in your bank account at the end of the month, then follow these easy tips to make a food budget (and thank us later!)





Photo Credit: iStock



Here Are 5 Tips To Make A Food Budget That You Will Actually Stick To

1. Plan Your Meals

Do you know how that last-minute decision to order food from outside seems like a good idea until you realise it will disturb your monthly budget? Well, planning meals well in advance can help you save the trouble. Sit down every weekend and decide what you will cook for the week. This simple habit helps you buy only what you need and removes the urge to buy unnecessary food items. Plus, Indian cuisine itself has several budget-friendly options like dal, sabzi, or pulao which are easier to make and very economical too.

2. Set A Grocery Budget Per Week

We have all experienced the shock when we check the bill after grocery shopping. How did those extra chips, chocolate or biscuits get added to the list? Setting a weekly grocery budget can help you. Just divide your monthly food budget into four weeks and follow it religiously. If you are still finding it hard to not shop your favourites, pro tip: leave your card at home and just carry a specific amount of cash. Shopping with cash makes you more aware of your spending than digital transactions.

3. Keep A List Handy

How frequently do you enter a grocery store for “just a few things” but leave with a trolley full of unnecessary items? Been there, done that. Sticking to a shopping list is your best bet against buying those random items. Before you go shopping, list down everything you need based on your next meal plan. Having a list not only helps you spend mindfully but also reduces food wastage.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Use What You Already Have

Before you head to the market, make sure you clean out your fridge and cabinets to check what you really have. You will probably have enough ingredients for a few dishes already. Try making a simple dal or curry using whatever is left at home. Make it a weekly habit to clean out the fridge and make a leftover meal out of it. Trust us, you will be surprised to see how you can easily do it without spending extra money.

5. Buy In Bulk But Smartly

Buying in bulk can either be a money saver or a bad decision, depending on how you do it. Stick to essentials like rice, atta, dals and spices as they won't spoil quickly. Make sure not to buy perishable items in bulk as they can spoil quickly and you will have an obligation to finish them on time. Bulk buying can save you money in the long run but reduce your grocery shopping trips.





