One of the most popular North-Indian dishes, achari chicken is a hit among spice and non-vegetarian lovers. This dish has a beautiful blend of flavours and spices, which when combined with tender chicken, makes a delightful dish. When I made this chicken dish for the first time, I accidentally added more pickles than required, which made my achari chicken too spicy. But keeping that in mind, I practised and made achari chicken several times after that. I reduced and altered the quantities of the ingredients to make the most perfect achari chicken at home. If, like me, you are also a fan of achari chicken, then we are here to save your day. Read on to learn 5 tips to make achari chicken at home.





Choose good quality chicken and spices to make Achari Chicken at home.

Here Are 5 Tips to Make Perfect Achari Chicken at Home:

1. Don't Compromise on Quality Ingredients

The first step to making perfect achari chicken at home is choosing quality ingredients and not compromising on them. Choose fresh chicken pieces with bones to add flavour to the marrow. When selecting pickles, the star ingredient of this dish, choose one with bold flavours and a good balance of spices. One of the most preferred achars to use in Achari Chicken is the red chilli pickle. Additionally, make sure to have fresh ginger, garlic, and a balance of aromatic spices like cumin, fenugreek seeds, and coriander leaves to achieve an amazing flavour in your dish.

2. Don't Skip Marination

If you want succulent, flavorful chicken pieces in your dish, make sure to marinate the chicken pieces before cooking them. Create a flavorful marinade by combining yogurt, mustard oil, ginger-garlic paste, and a generous amount of pickle masala. Allow the chicken to marinate for 6 hours, preferably overnight, in the refrigerator. This marination process will allow the flavour to penetrate the meat, resulting in tender and flavorful chicken.

3. Balance Flavors

Achari chicken is known for being spicy and having a blend of spicy, tangy, and aromatic flavours. To achieve this, make sure to pay close attention to the spice levels and acidity of the dish. A simple tip to not overspice your chicken is to taste the pickle before adding it to the dish. You can later adjust the amount of achar masala and lemon juice as per your taste levels. Be mindful of spices as a little goes a long way, so start by adding a little and then increase the spice amount eventually as per your palate.

Use a pickle with bold flavours to add to your Achari Chicken.

4. Slow Cook to Infuse the Flavors

Achari chicken is best simmered to allow the flavours to develop and the meat to become tender. Start by cooking onions, tomatoes, and whole spices like cloves, cardamom, and cinnamon until they become fragrant and flavorful. Then add the marinated chicken pieces and cook over low heat, allowing the chicken to absorb the flavours of spices and pickle. As tempting as it may look, resist the temptation to rush the cooking process.

5. Give Finishing Touches

The final touches can amp up your achari chicken from mid to exceptional. Once the chicken is cooked through and is tender, add one cup of yogurt and give it a good mix. This will reduce the strong spice levels of your achari chicken. After the yogurt dissolves in the chicken gravy, garnish it with coriander leaves and a dash of lemon juice. Serve it hot with bread and rice.





