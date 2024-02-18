The world of desserts is way more fascinating than you could ever imagine. It is varied, versatile, and has no possible end to it. Every region of every country has something unique to offer that adds to the food map of the world. But what fascinates us is the link between these delicacies. If you explore, you will find many such options from across the globe that look and taste the same. One such dish is a milk cake (a dessert made with milk). In this article, we will take you through some of the popular milk cake options from across the globe that impress every foodie with a comforting flavour and texture.

5 Types Of Milk Cakes From Across The World You Must Try:

1. Indian Milk Cake:

A popular sweet dish, often referred to as kalakand, milk cake is a solid milky white mass, garnished with pistachios and other dry fruits. Here, milk is reduced and caramelised until you get a solid texture, with a golden-brown colour to it.

2. Warm English Milk Cake:

Warm (or hot) milk cake is an English-style vanilla cake that is tender, spongy and melts in the mouth in just no time. You can have it as is or pair it with some cold custard for a one-of-a-kind experience after your meal. You can also have it with coffee for a balance of flavours.

3. Japanese Castella:

Castella is a popular tea-time confection in Japan, which according to www.japancentre.com, was introduced by Portuguese merchants in the 16th Century and is now a speciality of the Nagasaki region. It is light, spongy and tastes custardy, with a hint of vanilla. In fact, you can easily consider it as a mix of vanilla sponge cake and egg custard souffle.

4. Mexican Tres Leches:

Popular throughout Latin America, it is a sponge cake soaked in three kinds of milk - evaporated milk, condensed milk and whole milk. It has a very light texture, with many air bubbles, and melts in the mouth in just no time.

5. South African Malva Pudding:

A South African version of the Tres Leches, malva pudding is a soft, moist cake that contains apricot jam and has a spongy caramelised texture to it. You need to add a cream sauce to it when hot and it is usually served warm with the sides of cold custard or ice cream.





How many of the above milk cake variants have you tried till now? Let us know in the comments below.