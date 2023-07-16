Ice cream is just another name for joy. Whether it's a scoop of chocolate chip, a fruity ice candy, or a tub of kesar pista, you can't help but smile when the cold delight reaches your mouth. Ice cream is something that pleases people of all age groups and can be enjoyed in any season. The younger ones fail to resist having a scoop of it while the older adults too cannot control their cravings when it is time for some ice cream. How about trying some exciting and unique ice cream recipes to impress your taste buds? We have some recipes that you can easily make at home.





Here're 5 Unique Ice Cream Flavours To Make At Home:

1. Masala chai ice cream

This is for those who just can't live without their tea. It has the flavours of masala chai along with the cooling sensation you expect from ice cream. So, ditch your evening tea one day and try this masala chai ice cream. Recipe here.

Masala Chai ice cream is for tea lovers.

2. Coconut and watermelon ice cream

It may not sound like a good combination. But, trust us, this ice cream is all you need to beat the heat. It offers rich flavours of coconut and watermelon and is easy to prepare. Check out the recipe here.

3. Thandai ice cream

From almonds and rose water to melon seeds and cardamom, this thandai ice cream is loaded with goodness. It is the perfect dessert for a family dinner that will leave everyone licking their fingers. Recipe inside.

4. Mango banana ice cream

Mango and banana together in an ice cream? Yes, this unique treat offers the heavenly flavour of mango along with the creaminess of bananas. The best thing is that it can be easily made at home. Find the recipe here.

Mango ice cream is one of the most popular choices in the summer - for good reason.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Tutti fruity ice cream

Nothing can beat the punch that some tutti fruity offers. This delight is the perfect blend of jam, fresh fruits, and vanilla ice cream that will take you to heaven. Recipe here.











Cool yourself with these cool ice cream recipes.