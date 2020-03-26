5 Warm And Healing Drinks You Could Have During Self-Quarantine:

Sushmita Sengupta | Updated: March 26, 2020 15:59 IST
The world is going through a peculiar time right now. Coronavirus has claimed lakhs of lives worldwide and the numbers are pretty grim back home too. To address the threat, a nationwide lockdown was announced on 24th March. Everyone is advised to stay indoors and refrain from stepping out for a period of 21 days as a precautionary measure to fight the virus. Practicing social distancing and self-isolation could break the chain of infection soon, as per experts. If you are wondering what can you do to make the most of the self-quarantine, we may have some handy tips. Since it is also the time of season change, it is a good idea to tend towards your immunity. Drinking warm and healing beverages is a traditional remedy to keep nasal congestion and risk of cold and cough at bay.
Here are 5 warm drinks you could prepare yourself at home. Remember, these drinks are not a substitute to prescribed medicine. If you are experiencing some odd symptoms, it must be reported to a certified expert.
1. Kadha: Kadha is an ancient remedy for cold, cough, general immunity and digestion. The decoction in prepared in a myriad ways, but what remains constant is the use of spices. Yes, you heard us; spices like cinnamon, cardamom, cumin, black pepper, turmeric, cloves have a healing property. They could do wonders for your immunity. Here's a recipe that could be of use.
2. Turmeric Water: Turmeric is creating ripples across the world for its potent anti-inflammatory properties. It is also packed with antioxidants that help curb free radical activity and strengthen immunity. Curcumin, the active compound of turmeric, also contains anti-microbial properties. Here's how you can make it at home.
3. Green Tea: The world is gushing about green tea, and its time you learn a thing or two about its wonder benefits too. Green tea is a zero calorie drink, provided it is enjoyed only with water without milk and sugar. It is also an incredible source of antioxidants, drinking it warm and fresh could have a soothing effect on your nasal tracts.
4. Warm Water With Honey and Lemon: The haling potion has all it takes to detox you and give a natural boost to your immunity. Honey happens to be a traditional cough suppressant; it also has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties. Lemon on the other hand is enriched with vitamin C that could rev up your immune system.
5. Ginger Tea With A Hint Of Black Pepper: Your humble adrak ki chai with a twist of black pepper could not only be a flavourful addition to your diet but also a good move towards bolstering your immunity. According to the book 'Healing Foods' by DK Publishing House, ginger's volatile oils have anti-inflammatory properties similar to those of NSAIDs (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs), which makes it an excellent remedy for flu, headaches and menstrual pains.
Try these warm drinks at home and let us know how you liked it.
