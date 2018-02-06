SEARCH
5 Yummy Desserts That Have Now Become Too Mainstream

   Updated: February 06, 2018 15:50 IST

5 Yummy Desserts That Have Now Become Too Mainstream
Highlights
  • Varieties of desserts have now become too mainstream
  • Few desserts have lost their importance as they are easily available
  • Here's a list of 5 desserts that have become too mainstream
That one thing which we look forward to after having a filling meal is a lip-smacking dessert! Celebrations and desserts are synonymous to each other. However, there's no denying the fact that certain varieties of desserts have now become too mainstream. This could primarily be because of their accessibility and reach. Nowadays, few desserts have lost their importance as they are easily available at every nook and corners of the city. It's time to give a break to those cliché desserts. Here's a list of 5 desserts that have become too mainstream. Read on to know more about them.

1. Waffles



When it comes to being mainstream, waffles top the charts! Waffles at one time were truly special to have. It was primarily because of their unique flavour and presentation. Flavours like hazelnut chocolate, butterscotch and brownie were the most favoured ones. However, these days you can find them at every nook and corners of the city. There's a popular saying that goes, 'excess of everything is bad'. Seems like the same stands valid for waffles as well.
 

waffles 620

Waffles at one time were truly special to have. It was primarily because of their unique flavour and presentation.



2. Red Velvet Cake



There was a time when people went bonkers over this beautiful flavour. From cakes to muffins, red velvet was the most fascinating flavour of its time. Its red colour was once considered quite sensational and was used in many dessert varieties. However, having a red velvet cake is as normal as having a chocolate cake these days. With time, people have pretty much lost interest in this sensational flavour.
 

red velvet cupcakes

From cakes to muffins, red velvet was the most fascinating flavour of its time.

3. Chocolate Lava Muffins



The joy of seeing melted chocolate oozing out of those muffins is above all! Chocolate lovers have adored this lava delight to an extent where they were pretty much addicted to it. However, cafes these days are using this hot chocolate lava trend in almost anything and everything.
 

chocolate lava cake

The joy of seeing melted chocolate oozing out of those muffins is above all.

4. Custards and Puddings



Custards and puddings have always been rich and scrumptious due to the presence of various flavours of ice-creams and fruits. However, their varieties just revolve around chocolate, blueberry, apple etc. These flavours have become too boring and monotonous. They definitely need some bit of experimentation and innovation.
 

caramel custard

Custards and puddings have always been rich and scrumptious due to the presence of various flavours of ice-creams and fruits​.

5. Tarts



When it comes to tarts, there is absolutely no end to flavours. However, cafes and restaurants have now stopped experimenting with the same and end up serving just the usual ones that include flavours like lemon, chocolate, strawberries etc.

khoya tarts

cafes and restaurants have now stopped experimenting with the tarts.

So, it's time to move over these regular desserts and experiment with something new and trendy!



Tags:  DessertsTrends 2018Mainstream Food
