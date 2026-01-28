Packing a healthy and tasty tiffin for children can feel like a daily challenge. Kids look for food that tastes good and looks appealing, while parents focus on nutrition. Oats are one ingredient that manages to strike this balance perfectly. Rich in fibre, vitamins and minerals, they support digestion and provide steady energy through the day. They are also incredibly versatile and can easily be added to Indian-style dishes that children already enjoy. From soft idlis to crispy cutlets, oats blend in effortlessly and make meals both wholesome and child-friendly. Here are six simple and delicious oats recipes that are ideal for kids' tiffins and help keep them full and active.





6 Best Oats Recipes Perfect For Kids' Tiffins:

1. Oats Besan Cheela

A soft, protein-rich pancake made with powdered oats and gram flour. It pairs well with curd or green chutney and stays soft for hours, making it perfect for the lunch box. Click here for recipe

2. Oats Appe

These are small, bite-sized snacks made using an oats-based batter and vegetables. Slightly crisp on the outside and soft inside, they're easy for young children to hold and eat. Click here for recipe

3. Oats Paneer Tikki

Made with a mix of paneer and oats, these lightly pan-fried tikkis are crunchy, flavourful and very filling. Kids enjoy their crisp texture and mild taste. Click here for recipe

4. Oats Idli

A healthier twist on the classic idli, this version uses oats to make soft, light and easy-to-digest idlis-great for children who prefer non-spicy food. Click here for recipe





5. Oats Uttapam

A colourful uttapam topped with vegetables like carrots and capsicum. It looks bright and appealing, while also offering a good dose of fibre and essential nutrients. Click here for recipe

6. Oats Cutlet

A crispy cutlet made with mashed vegetables and oats. It is hearty, tasty and pairs well with ketchup-often becoming a quick tiffin favourite. Click here for recipe





These oats recipes are nutritious, simple to prepare and perfect for busy mornings. They help ensure children enjoy their meals while getting the nourishment they need.