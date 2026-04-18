A jar of pesto sitting in the fridge is often underestimated. With its bold mix of herbs, nuts, garlic and oil, it has the ability to lift everyday meals with minimal effort. You don't need elaborate recipes or special techniques to use it well. Whether it's a quick lunch, an easy snack or a way to refresh leftovers, even a small spoonful can transform the flavour of a dish. If you are looking to move beyond the obvious uses, here are some simple and genuinely tasty ways to make pesto work harder at home.





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6 Delicious Ways To Use A Jar Of Pesto At Home

1. Pesto Pasta

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Sometimes the simplest option is still the best. Toss cooked pasta with a generous spoon of pesto, a splash of pasta water and a drizzle of olive oil.





To make it better:





• Add sauteed vegetables like mushrooms, cherry tomatoes or zucchini





• Mix in grilled chicken or paneer for protein





• Finish with cheese and black pepper





It's quick, comforting and never disappoints.

2. Pesto Sandwich Or Toast Spread

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Pesto works beautifully as a spread for sandwiches and toast, adding instant flavour without extra sauces.





Try it with:





• Grilled veggie sandwiches





• Cheese toast or open toast





• Paneer or chicken fillings





A thin layer is enough to make the sandwich taste fresher and more vibrant.

3. Pesto Paratha Or Roti Roll

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Give your everyday roti a quick upgrade by turning it into a pesto roll.





How to use it:





• Spread pesto over a hot roti or paratha





• Add leftover sabzi, paneer or grilled veggies





• Roll it up for a quick lunch or snack





It's a great way to use both pesto and leftovers creatively.

4. Pesto Dip Or Sauce Base

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Pesto can easily be turned into a creamy dip for snacks.





Just mix it with:





• Hung curd or mayonnaise





• A little lemon juice





• Salt and pepper





Serve with crackers, nachos or even pakoras. It's simple but feels different from your usual chutneys.

5. Pesto Rice Or Quick Pulao

If you have leftover rice, pesto can turn it into something completely new.





What to do:





• Heat oil, add garlic or veggies





• Toss in cooked rice





• Mix in a spoon or two of pesto





The result is a fragrant, herby rice dish that works well as a quick meal.

6. Pesto As A Marinade Or Drizzle

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Pesto also works as a ready-made marinade or finishing sauce.





Use it for:





• Grilled paneer or chicken





• Roasted vegetables





• Drizzling over salads or bowls





It adds flavour without needing too many extra spices.

Quick Tips To Use Pesto Better

• Don't overheat pesto; add it towards the end of cooking





• Start with small quantities, as the flavour is strong





• Store it properly in the fridge with a layer of oil on top





A jar of pesto is one of those ingredients that quietly makes everyday cooking easier. Once you start experimenting with it beyond pasta, you will realise how effortlessly it can upgrade simple meals into something far more interesting.