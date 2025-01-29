When it comes to kitchen cleaning, cleaning your gas stove might not be the most glamorous of tasks. However, it is important to keep your cooking area efficient and hygienic to prevent any foodborne illnesses. If you're a multitasker, you'll understand how even well-meaning intentions can lead to mistakes that cause damage, waste time, or even compromise safety. To help you avoid such pitfalls, we've listed some common mistakes to avoid while cleaning your gas stove. Whether your stove has removable parts or can be lifted, you'll find tips to make the process easier. Ready to learn some easily avoidable mistakes while cleaning gas stoves? Roll up your sleeves, and let's dive in.





Also Read:Washing Greasy Pans With Hot Water? Here's Why It's Not A Good Idea

Photo: iStock



Here Are 6 Mistakes To Avoid While Cleaning Gas Stoves

1. Cleaning Burners Before They've Cooled

It might be tempting to clean up right after a messy meal, but scrubbing burners that are still hot can be disastrous. Not only can you burn yourself, but the harsh scrubbing on hot surfaces can also damage the stove's appearance. Instead, make it a habit to let the stove cool down completely before tackling the mess. This way, you'll protect both yourself and your appliance, and extend your stove's lifespan.

2. Not Lifting The Cooktop For Cleaning

Many gas cooktops are designed to be lifted for easier cleaning, but this clever feature is often overlooked. Lifting your cooktop allows you to access and clean the corners of the stove where food often hides. If you're unsure whether your stove has this feature, check the manual—using this function can save you from awkward scrubbing and missed spots.

3. Choosing The Wrong Cleaning Solution

Not all cleaning products are suitable for your gas stove. Harsh chemicals like bleach or ammonia can damage the surface and even cause discoloration. Instead, use a mild, non-abrasive cleaner or a simple DIY solution made from dish soap and water. If you're uncertain about a cleaning product, test it on a small area first to avoid ruining your cooktop's finish.

Photo: iStock

4. Reattaching Burner Parts While They're Still Wet

After washing all the removable parts of your gas stove, make sure to be patient before reassembling them. Reattaching burners or grates while they're still wet can lead to rust buildup and improper ignition. Ensure that every component is thoroughly dry before putting it back in place. For quicker drying, pat them with a clean towel or leave them out in the air for a while.

5. Neglecting The Grates And Drip Pans

Grates and drip pans are detachable but are often cleaned without removal. However, these parts collect grease and grime just like the burners do. Soak them in warm, soapy water for about 20 minutes before scrubbing with a non-abrasive sponge. Regular cleaning will prevent stubborn buildup and keep your stove looking its best.

6. Forgetting To Clean The Ignition Ports

Over time, food particles can block the ignition ports, causing issues with lighting the burners. Use a soft-bristled brush or a toothpick to gently remove any debris. Avoid using anything metallic, as it may damage the ignition system. Regular attention to these small details will keep your stove functioning smoothly.





Also Read: 7 Kitchen Essentials You Must Replace From Time To Time





So, make sure not to do these mistakes the next time you're cleaning your gas stove!