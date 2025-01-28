So, you have cooked your favourite meal and now face the task of cleaning a greasy pan. Many of us instinctively reach for hot water, thinking it will quickly dissolve the grease and eliminate lingering odours. However, while hot water may seem like the ideal solution, it can actually damage your cookware and cause issues you might not expect. Hot water does not work the same way on all kitchen utensils, and it is especially problematic when dealing with greasy residue. Want to know why using hot water is not the best choice? Let's find out!





Why You Should Never Use Hot Water On Greasy Pans

Using hot water to clean your greasy pans might seem effective in melting the grime, but it can cause major issues for your plumbing. When you wash a greasy pan with hot water, the dirty water travels down the pipes. Once it cools, the grease solidifies and clings to the inside of the pipes, leading to a gradual buildup. Over time, this can result in blockages and potentially costly plumbing repairs.





Additionally, the drastic change in temperature can cause thermal shock, particularly if you are cleaning non-stick or cast-iron pans. Washing these types of pans right after cooking can weaken the surface coating, causing the pan to lose its non-stick properties and even crack.

Here Are 5 Easy Tips To Make Your Pans Last Longer:

To keep your pans, especially non-stick ones, in good condition for longer, follow these helpful tips. Kitchen utensils experience a lot of wear and tear, yet they often get the least attention when it comes to proper care. Here is what you should do:

1. Clean With Gentle Soap

When cleaning your pans, use a mild dishwashing soap or liquid. These will help remove stubborn stains without damaging the coatings. Avoid harsh chemicals that could crack the surface over time.

2. Choose The Right Cleaning Tools

Rather than using abrasive steel wool, opt for soft silicone scrubbers. Rough pads can scratch the surface, damaging the protective layers and making your pans less effective.

3. Avoid Sudden Temperature Changes

As mentioned earlier, sudden temperature changes can damage your pans quickly. Always let your pans cool down naturally before washing them. For stubborn stains, use lukewarm water instead of hot water.

4. Season Pans Regularly

For cast-iron pans, seasoning is essential. After cleaning, apply a thin layer of oil and heat the pan gently to prevent rusting.

5. Store Properly

To avoid scratches, refrain from stacking your pans directly on top of each other. If storage space is tight, place a soft cloth or liner between the pans.





