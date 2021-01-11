 6 North Indian Rice Recipes You Should Try Making At Home

Rice is a very versatile kitchen ingredient

For rice lovers, going a day without rice becomes a bit of a task. Something feels amiss, and you are never fullt sated. India houses millions of rice lovers, in fact, we are one of the largest rice producing states, which perhaps explains our need to keep experimenting with it and come up with new recipes from time to time. And when all else fails, there are the classics that you can always fall back on.





Here are 6 recipes from North India that always manage to hit the spot:





1. Allahbadi Tehri

This delicate, pulao-like recipe goes back years in time. It was one of the most beloved recipes among royals and nobleman. A bowlful of healthy vegetables, and spices cooked together in one heartwarming fare. Click here for the recipe.





Tehri is a veg pulao-like dish





2. Tawa Sabz Pulao

This vegetable pulao is so appealing because of the certain use of tawa, a deep bottom-woke. A rich mélange of vegetables tossed with brown onions and rice, this flavourful treat would amp up your lunch spread in no time. Click here for the recipe.

3.Meethe Chawal

'Meethe' in Hindi refers to sweet. Now, most of us are in a habit of pairing our rice with all things hot and savoury. But before you dismiss the idea of meethe chawal, think about your favourite Indian dessert. And now that you have kheer in your mind, do give a thought about its components too! While meethe chawal is not exactly kheer, but it definitely will blow your mind. Meethe Chawal is popularly made during Basant Panchami. Here's the full recipe.





4. Khichdi

You saw this coming, didn't you? Khichdi is one of India's favourite comfort meal. Made with a combination of rice, lentil, spices and veggies (optional), the one-pot dish is also often dubbed as a complete source of protein. Click here for the recipe.





Khichdi is often called a complete source of protein

5. Kabuli Pulao

A delectably done rice preparation layered with goodness of chana. A light a flavourful meal in itself, you can also pair it with raita or chutney. The chunky chanas add a beautiful texture to this mildly-spiced delicacy. Here's the step-by-step recipe of kabuli pulao.





6. Zarda Pulao

This delicacy is usually reserved for occasions festive or grand, we are guessing that is the case because of the ingredients used to make this classic. Suffused with nuts, saffron, cardamom, khoya and ghee, this rich ricer dish has all our heart. Try it today, and give your boring day a memorable spin. Here's the full recipe.





These recipes are some of our favourites. Since this is not an exhaustive list, do feel free to share your suggestions and recipes. We'd love to add them to our list.









