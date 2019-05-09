Khichdi Nutrition: Nutritionist Luke Coutinho Tells Us Why Khichdi Is A Holistic Superfood

Highlights Khichdi has been the staple for Indians for many eras now

If India was to ever name a national dish, it would be the classic old-school Khichdi. The tie with the dish is strong to the point where often we overlook that behind its modest taste lies gigantic health advantages.





A blend of rice and lentils, khichdi has been the staple for Indians for many eras now. Khichdi has been highlighted in the travelogue of Jean Baptiste Tavernier amid his visits to India during the 1600s. Amid the Mughal rule, the cooks of the regal kitchen gave the humble khichdi an imperial contort appropriate for a rich taste. A simple mix frequently resembling porridge, not only does it account for an ideal protein on the basis of rice and lentils but also packs in a nutritional punch. Not just that, the basic dish is simple on the gut and digestive system and is frequently prescribed as nourishment for recuperation amid sickness.





As per the antiquated Indian medicinal science, Ayurveda, khichdi recoups as well as heals. The simple-to-cook-dish is known to adjust the three doshas - organic energies that direct the physical and mental procedures. Khichdi, additionally, helps in detoxing and cleansing our system.





But recently, the national comfort food for the soul is getting a solid challenge from new outlandish nourishments like Quinoa. Not debating the advantages of Quinoa; however, the seed which takes on the appearance of a grain, unlike rice and lentils are difficult to process and consequently not prescribed as comfort food, particularly during days when one is unwell. I have distinct imagination of different variations of khichdi being cooked – sweetened milk-based khichdi for kids, plain for the old, masala khichdi with curd and papad for the adults. Regardless, I still have a hard time getting my undisputed favourite sort of khichdi.

Summer is here. This is the time our body needs rest from sustenance that adds to the heat. Khichdi can be the best nourishment to have to maintain the balance of pita dosha, as per Ayurveda. Rice is easy on digestion and is high in water content alongside being wealthy in vitamin B complex, iron, and a good source of healthy carbohydrates. Moong has a cooling impact on the body and is simple on the liver too. The customary rice with a mix of moong is khichdi, is also known as the Ayurvedic remedy for resting the digestive system, improving the liver and to evade conditions like ulcers and acidity.





The characteristic integrity of this humble dish goes past simply cooling the body. The number of nutrients it packs must be spoken about. Leaving the advantages of rice out, lentils furnish our bodies with iron, zinc, phosphorus, different minerals and edible starch which is suitable for diabetics. One can include rich fibre using the accurate blend of vegetable. You can supplant the conventional khichdi with multi-grains to get a sound portion of nutrients and essential minerals.





Khichdi is a godsend for veggie lovers and vegans who maintain a distance from eggs, meat or poultry. Our body needs 20 amino acids, of which our body can orchestrate 10 of them, the rest of we get from our food, especially meat proteins, which comprises every one of them. Rice, like most grains, is low in the amino acid lysine, which will probably make you protein deficient. Lentils and legumes are wealthy in lysine; however, they are low in tryptophan, cysteine, and methionine. The grains fill in for the lack of these three amino acids. Together they structure a total protein making khichdi perfect nourishment to supplement protein needs.





While the ordinary khichdi has no flavours to assist detox and cleansing, there are some basic spices utilised for the flavour, which additionally upgrade the healing properties of this dish. Turmeric utilised in khichdi is known for its intense calming properties and is known to give relief from different respiratory conditions like bronchial hyperactivity and asthma, and furthermore helps treat sensitivities, liver issue among others. Cumin seeds included for flavour aid the immune system. Additionally, the spice also helps improve blood sugars, reduces food-borne illness, and offers iron.





Khichdi is an ideal food for infants and babies above six months. It is one of the primary nourishments moms feed their kids apart from breast milk in the initial months to introduce solids in their diet. The semi-solid rice and lentil khichdi are simple for infants to ingest and offer nutrients as well as protein that are fundamental for the development of babies. The ingredients used in preparing khichdi are basic such as rice, toor dal or moong dal, cumin, turmeric, and ghee. However, this same basic dish can be improved for dietary advantages by adding different foods or ingredients to it. Add green leafy vegetables like spinach to make Palak Khichdi, which offer iron to the child's growth. Adding curd to khichdi to make Curd Khichdi helps infants with an upset stomach. Cracked buckwheat/wheat can be utilised to make Daliya Khichdi, which is an extraordinary way to keep the digestive system healthy and it also known as a great source of fibre. It is prescribed that you acquaint babies with Daliya Khichdi following seven months of age.





Khichdi Nutrition: The ingredients used in preparing khichdi are basic such as rice, toor dal or moong dal, cumin, turmeric, and ghee.





Here's How To Cook Moong Dal Khichdi For Infants:

Serving Size: 1





Ingredients:





1 Tbsp Rice

1 Tbsp Moong Dal

1 Pinch of Turmeric



Method:





Wash and soak the moong dal for 12-14 hours and the rice for 5-6 hours. (Hand beat rice is ideal.) Rinse and drain the blend. Add turmeric to it. Add some water (a cup) to the dal-rice mixture. Pressure cook for three whistles. A healthy khichdi is ready to be served. Vegetables, salt, and spices can be included according to taste and preference.



As India is a place where there is a diverse culture, it is also a place that offers an assortment of khichdi variations from different locales. The southern side of India has given us three variations of khichdi, of which Pongal, which originates from the territory of Tamil Nadu, is the most known and celebrated widely. Pongal can be substituted for Khichdi.





With each city creating its very own variation, khichdi can possibly be the national dish of India. Regardless of whether it is the primary meal new-born kids indulge in or used to offer comfort to the sick or simply going light for wellbeing and detox, the conventional khichdi is remarkable with regards to well-balanced and nutritious dishes of all times.











About author: Luke Coutinho is a Holistic Nutritionist specialising in the field of Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine.





