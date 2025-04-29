It starts with the sun feeling sharper than usual. Then your shirt sticks to your back and suddenly, the air feels like soup and you getting nausea and dizziness. The summer season can be harsh and with spiking temperatures, it just gets more uncomfortable, and even dangerous sometimes. It also leads to serious health risks including heat stroke. How do you prevent such situations? Afterall, staying indoors with AC on throughout the day can't be a feasible solution. That is where the right kind of diet comes in handy. Hydration is a no-brainer, but there are various natural and delicious ways to eat your way to stay cool naturally. Fret not, you do not need to spend hours in the kitchen to prepare those foods; instead, they can be eaten raw. Let's find out.





What Are The Benefits Of Eating Raw Food?

1. No fuss of cooking:

It feels worse to stand and cook in the kitchen in already hot weather. Eating raw food eliminates the whole fuss of cooking. This saves time, energy and keeps you cool naturally.

2. Maximum nutrient absorption:

Cooking food often lowers the nutrient profile of certain foods. In fact. vitamins and antioxidants like vitamin C, folate, and some polyphenols are heat sensitive. Eating such foods raw helps the nutrients.

3. Better hydration:

Foods with higher water content should be eaten raw for maximum water retention. This helps you stay hydrated and nourished from within - important to sail through this hot climate.

4. Blood sugar management:

Raw foods are mostly fibre-enriched, which further helps prevent sugar spike in the body. This further prevents risks of diabetes, cholesterol and certain other lifestyle related diseases.

5. Better digestion:

The hot climate can disrupt your gut health. Hence, experts suggest having foods that are easy to digest. That is where raw foods come in play. They are fibre-enriched and contain certain enzymes that accelerate the digestion process.





Here're 6 Raw Foods That Can Help You Stay Cool Naturally:

1. Cucumber:

With a water content of about 95 percent, cucumber is one of the most hydrating vegetables you can eat. It is also packed with potassium and silica, helping you balance the body's fluid levels.





Quick tips: Just wash, deskin and have it with salt and chaat masala. You can also add it to salad or raita.

2. Watermelon:

This is probably the juiciest electrolyte you can find in summer. The fruit has over 90 percent water and packs you with magnesium, potassium and electrolytes to make up for the lost fluid. It is also rich in lycopene - a powerful antioxidant that is known to help your skin resist UV damage.





Quick tips: Have it as it is, prepare coolers or add it to your bowl of fruit chaat or salad.

3. Mango:

It is called the king of fruits for all the right reasons. Mango is a great source of vitamin C, antioxidants and beta-carotene, making it a refreshing pick to sail through the scorching heatwaves.





Quick tips: While ripe mangoes can be eaten as it is, sprinkle some salt and red chilli powder on the green ones and enjoy a burst of flavours on your palate.

4. Coconut water:

Nature's best electrolyte, coconut water, helps retain the water balance in the body. It is also packed with magnesium, potassium, and sodium - essential nutrients for heat regulation.





Quick tips: You can prepare summer-friendly coolers using coconut water as the base for the recipe.

5. Mint-Coriander:

These herbs are not just for garnishing. They are packed with antioxidants, anti-inflammatory properties, vitamin C and various other essential nutrients, and have a natural cooling effect on your body.





Quick tips: Add it to your lassi, chaas, raita, salad or blend them together to make the classic green chutney for your meal.

6. Tomatoes:

High in water, potassium, and lycopene, raw tomatoes help replenish lost fluids and may also protect you against sun-related skin stress. Alongside, the vitamin C in the fruit/vegetable also helps you stay cool naturally.





Quick tips: Add it to your bowl of salad or enjoy it with sprinkle of black salt.

Raw Food Safety: Tips To Remember While Handling Raw Food:

- Clean them thoroughly:

Do not consume raw food as it is. Wash it thoroughly under clean, running water to prevent germ attacks and infections in your body.

- Store mindfully:

The best practice is to eat raw foods fresh. And if at all needed, store them properly to extend shelf life. Also, avoid storing cut fruits for long.

Final Thoughts:

Raw foods are nutrient-rich, easy on the stomach and naturally cool - making them perfect for the scorching summer heat. Add them to your diet mindfully and make summer a bit more bearable.