6 Surprising Ways to Use Onions Other Than Cooking With Them!
NDTV Food Desk | Updated: December 13, 2017 19:59 IST
Onions are one of the most versatile ingredients in the kitchen. They are used in almost every Indian dish - be it in curries to add a depth and pungent kick or as a crunchy, fried topping for biryanis. They easily merge with different flavours and yet add their own distinctive taste that can set your dish apart. Not only are onions popular as a cooking ingredient but they are also known for their healing properties. They are a good source of biotin and also contain other essential micro-nutrients such as manganese, copper, vitamin C, potassium and folate. While you may have known all this, there's a lot more to explore with this extremely useful ingredient. Here are six surprising ways to use onions that no one probably told you.
Highlights
1. For hair growth
Onion juice is one of the best home remedies to fight hair fall and boost hair growth. Onions contain sulfur that boosts collagen production in the tissues and helps in the re-growth of hair. Hair fall is also often caused due to the absence of high sulfur proteins which leads to breakage and makes your hair strands fragile.
2. Repel insects and soothe bites
This may sound a bit revolting as no one really likes the smell of onion, but rubbing a slice of it on your skin acts as a natural insect repellent. Not only this, onion juice can also help in soothing the pain caused by insect bites. Onions slices are often rubbed on bee stings to soothe the pain and prevent swelling.
3. Clean rusty knives
Have lots of rusty knives lying around in the kitchen? Here's how you can clean them. Slice an onion and rub it all over the knife and on the rusted part. Rust is made up of hydrogen ions, and onions contain a chemical called sulphanilic acid that reacts with these hydrogen ions to break up rust and make your knives shine again.
4. Onion peels for additional flavour
Don't throw away the onion peels. They are rich in fiber and antioxidants such flavonoids, quercetin, and phenolic compounds. Steep the onion peels in water for five-seven minutes and then use this water in your soups and stews. This adds a wonderful flavour to your curries and gravy-dishes.
5. Clean metal surfaces and utensils
Mix onion juice and water in equal quantities. Dip a soft and clean cloth in this mixture and rub it gently over metallic surfaces. Wash the utensils with lukewarm water and you'll get the sparkling metal back. You can use the same process to clean your stove-tops and grills too.
6. Remedy for a sore throat
Onions are a great natural remedy for a sore throat. To treat a dry or painful throat, sip some onion tea. You can make this by steeping some onion peels in water (1 cup of water will require peels form 1/2 an onion). Bring it to a boil, remove the onion peel and then drink up to get relief. Onion peels contain natural nutrients to fight cold, flu and cough.
Onions are a great natural remedy for a sore throat.
7. Soak up bad smells
While onions are known for their pungent aroma, they may also help in soaking up bad smells. It is suggested to place a cut onion next to your stove to soak up strong smells especially that of burnt food.
This humble ingredient can solve so many of your problems, keep it handy.
