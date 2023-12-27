We have always had a special fondness for Tandoori dishes. Tandoori food is always served at every party or occasion, and all these dishes always remain the centre of attraction. There is a different pleasure in eating these dishes in the winter season. Tandoori Chicken, Tikka, and Tandoori Naan are dishes that are usually eaten for dinner or lunch. But, did you know that you can include tandoori flavours in your breakfast as well? Tandoori dishes are known for their unique smoky flavour, in which chicken and vegetables are marinated with curd and tandoori spices. Traditionally cooked in earthen ovens, today we have the tools and techniques available at home to prepare our favourite tandoori dishes. Keeping this in mind, here we have prepared a list of some tandoori options that you can enjoy for breakfast. Not only are these tandoori recipes delicious, but they will also bring variety to your breakfast. So, without any further delay, let's look at these tandoori breakfast ideas.





Here Are 6 Tandoori Recipes Perfect for Breakfast:

1.Tandoori Chicken Pasta

Although pasta is an Italian recipe, due to its unique flavours, it has become popular among everyone today. Among its many varieties, we have brought you a wonderful recipe for delicious tandoori pasta. This creamy pasta with tandoori taste can be made for breakfast at home in minutes. Click here for the recipe.





2. Tandoori Egg

Eggs are considered a great option to include in breakfast, but if you are bored of eating boiled eggs or omelette, then you can try this recipe for Tandoori eggs. Eggs coated with various aromatic spices and onions, are paired with mint chutney and enjoyed as a tasty and healthy breakfast. Click here for the recipe.





3. Tandoori Chicken Sandwich

A sandwich is an all-time favourite breakfast dish, which is a great option for breakfast, lunch, and picnics. In this recipe, your simple sandwich has been prepared with a tandoori twist. The sandwich is prepared by marinating chicken pieces in spices and curd and roasting them in the oven or pan. Click here for the recipe.





4. Tandoori Fruit Chaat

Some people start their day with fruits, but you can give your fruits a tandoori twist. Prepare Tandoori Fruit Chaat and upgrade your breakfast. All you have to do is marinate sweet potatoes, green apples, star fruit, pineapple, and three coloured chillies in a different mixture and cook them in the tandoor/oven. Click here for the recipe.





5. Tandoori Chicken Kathi Roll

Tandoori Chicken Kathi Roll is a very tasty snack that can be made in just a few minutes. Not only an evening snack, but this protein-rich chicken roll is also perfect to eat for breakfast. Boneless marinated chicken pieces are cooked in the oven and then wrapped in paratha along with vegetables and chutney. Vegetarians can replace chicken with potatoes or paneer. Click here for the recipe.

6. Tandoori Paneer Sandwich

Paneer Tikka is a favorite snack served at every party, but the sandwich prepared from it will definitely win everyone's heart, whether you are vegetarian or non-vegetarian. Marinate the paneer pieces with tandoori sauce, capsicum, and spices, and place them between slices of bread. Grill them until they become crispy. Click here for the recipe.





If you are also fond of eating tandoori snacks, try these best innovative tandoori recipes, and let us know which recipe you liked best in the comment section below!"