With each passing day, the intensity of the heat continues to rise. Stepping out in the scorching sun has become difficult for everyone. This extreme heat is expected to continue for the next few months, a time when many people struggle with heatwaves. Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can lead to health problems such as vomiting, diarrhoea and dehydration.





During this season, taking care of your health becomes especially important. Along with avoiding direct sun exposure, paying attention to your diet can help protect your body from the effects of heatwaves. Consuming cooling foods and drinks is essential to staying hydrated and maintaining energy levels. While drinking enough water is crucial, several traditional desi beverages also help keep the body cool and refreshed. These drinks not only hydrate but also protect against the harsh effects of summer heat. Let us take a look at some popular options.





Also Read: Have Watermelon And Curd, Skip Coffee: What To Eat And Not During A Heatwave

7 Desi Drinks You Can Enjoy This Summer To Stay Fit

Chaas

Buttermilk is a popular summer drink with natural cooling properties. It helps regulate body temperature, keeps you hydrated and supports good digestion. Light and refreshing, it is ideal for daily consumption.

Bael Sherbet

Bael sherbet is considered highly beneficial during the summer season. It provides instant cooling and helps with digestion. Rich in vitamin C, calcium, fibre and antioxidants, it also helps protect the body from heatstroke.

Sugarcane Juice

Sugarcane juice is commonly consumed during the summer months. It contains natural glucose and electrolytes that help boost energy and prevent dehydration. While it may be difficult to prepare at home, it is easily available at local juice stalls.





Also Read: 5 Refreshing Raita Recipes To Keep You Cool This Summer

Thandai

Thandai is a traditional summer beverage made with milk, spices and dry fruits. It helps keep the body cool and provides energy, making it a popular choice during very hot days.

Jaljeera

Tangy and refreshing, jaljeera is a favourite summer drink. It helps keep the body hydrated and offers relief from heat. Ingredients like roasted cumin, black salt, mint, lemon and ginger also aid digestion.

Sattu Sherbet

Sattu sharbat is a nutritious drink made from roasted gram flour. It is known for its cooling effect and ability to keep you full for longer. Rich in protein and fibre, it helps maintain energy levels and prevents dehydration during heatwaves.

Shikanji

Shikanji, or Indian lemonade, is a simple yet effective summer drink. Made with lemon juice, water, salt and spices, it helps cool the body, improves hydration and restores lost electrolytes.





Including these traditional desi drinks in your daily routine can help you stay cool, hydrated and healthy while beating the harsh summer heat.