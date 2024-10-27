With the rise of app-based services, people are increasingly choosing online options for their needs. This shift has led to more frequent interactions between delivery agents and customers. While many stories surface around this dynamic, some moments that spotlight the power of small, kind gestures can restore our faith in humanity. Acts like offering water to delivery agents, understanding delays due to natural events, or simply showing respect have a way of standing out. Recently, a Bengaluru woman shared how one such small gesture made her Diwali unforgettable. Surbhi Jain took to X (formerly Twitter) to recount a special Diwali memory.

In 2019, she found herself alone in a new city, far from home during the holiday. In her post, she recalled, “Five years ago, I was in Bangalore for Diwali, and it was a truly sad and lonely day. All my friends, flatmates and colleagues had gone home.” Only one person wished her that day—a delivery agent—transforming her lonely Diwali into a cherished memory. “Home alone in a big society, the only person who wished me 'Happy Diwali' in person was Ramesh, the delivery guy who brought food along with a warm smile. Let's remember to show kindness to those who brighten our days, even in small ways,” Ms Jain wrote.

One user commented, “This is what I love about our country. Many of us who run behind career goals or set businesses forget to take a break and wish others well-being or a happy Diwali. People like Ramesh always make us think about what is more important in life.”

Another user mentioned, “I can totally relate. Sometimes, the smallest acts of kindness can make the biggest difference.”

“I experienced this situation back in college, and from that day, I decided I will always visit home on festivals,” read yet another comment.

“People respect delivery boys and watchmen more these days than their own family, friends, relatives,” read a fourth comment.

Someone shared, "I was alone in Mumbai last Diwali and was greeted by almost every delivery person irrespective of their religion. Sometimes we must realise that while not going home may be a choice for us, it's an underprivilege for so many who are expecting higher orders and bigger tips."

A user commented, "This Diwali will be my first away from home, and reading this just makes me feel even more homesick."

