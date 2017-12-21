7 Interesting Tea Traditions From Around the World

NDTV Food | Updated: December 21, 2017 12:08 IST
Maghrebi mint tea also known as the Touareg and Sahrawi mint tea, is a Moroccan delight. This tea is traditional to the greater Maghreb region and is prepared using spearmint leaves and sugar. Touareg tea is central to the social life in morocco and you cannot spend an entire day without being served this hot delight atleast once. The key ingredient of the tea, spearmint has a clear and pungent aroma and its large leaves are brewed in hot water with sugar to avoid bitterness.
4. Cha-Dao, China
Cha dao literally means the way of tea and it represents the 4000-year-old Chinese tea culture. Since China introduced tea to the world, for them, it is more than just soaking tea leaves in hot water. They have a whole ceremony for preparing tea called Gongfu Cha which includes a lot of practice and artistic maneuvers. It is made from tea leaves but is processed using various traditional Chinese methods. Tea is so popular in China that is even used as a substitute for plain water or for simple pleasure.
7. Arabic tea
Arabic tea is considered as a hospitality beverage for the guests, family and friends. While tea in the Arab countries has many variants, they are all served hot with a variety of fresh herbs. Sage is a typical Arabic tea that is served after a meal and is prepared using dried sage leaves and honey. Many other types of Arabic teas like chamomile, anise, thyme and cardamom are brewed with same intricacy and are considered an absolute delight.