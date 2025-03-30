Summer can be quite harsh with all the heat, humidity and constant sweating. However, it is also this time of the year that we enjoy some deliciously refreshing beverages, such as Shikanji - the classic Indian lemonade. Shikanji is a spicier upgrade to regular lemonade, with the additional kick of roasted jeera powder, black salt and so on. Making that perfect glass of shikanji is all about striking the right balance in every ingredient you use. If you fail, your shikanji could be too sweet, too salty, too tangy or even too bland. Here are some common mistakes to avoid to make that ultimate glass of shikanji.

Here Are 7 Mistakes Standing Between You And That Glass Of Perfect Shikanji:

1. Using The Wrong Lemon-To-Water Ratio

The key to a perfect shikanji is balancing lemon juice with water. Too little lemon makes it flat, while too much makes it overly sour. The ideal ratio is one medium-sized lemon per glass of water for that perfect tang.

2. Not Using Chilled Water

Shikanji is best served ice-cold, but many people make the mistake of adding room-temperature water. Always use chilled water or ice cubes to bring out those refreshing flavours.

3. Skipping Black Salt

A crucial ingredient in traditional shikanji, black salt (kala namak) enhances the tanginess and gives it that street-style punch. Regular salt won't give you the same depth of flavour. For the ultimate shikanji, use both black salt and regular salt.

Photo: iStock

4. Overlooking Roasted Cumin Powder

One of the biggest flavour boosters in shikanji is roasted cumin powder (bhuna jeera powder). Skipping this ingredient makes the drink taste flat instead of the well-rounded, slightly smoky flavour that gives it a special edge.





5. Adding Sugar Incorrectly

Perfecting the sugar can be a game-changer. If the sugar isn't dissolving properly, you'll have sugar crystals at the bottom of your salty-tangy drink. Either dissolve sugar crystals in warm water first or use powdered sugar for quick mixing. Again, do not go overboard with sugar. Add a little first, dissolve it properly, and then add more if necessary.

6. Not Stirring Or Shaking Well

Shikanji isn't just about adding ingredients to a glass-it needs proper mixing. Stir thoroughly or shake it in a bottle to ensure the salt, sugar, and spices blend evenly.

7. Forgetting Fresh Mint Leaves

While not always included in traditional recipes, mint leaves add a refreshing touch. Lightly crushing them before adding enhances the flavour. Use fresh mint leaves instead of any dry or wilted ones stored in your refrigerator.





Avoid these common mistakes and your homemade shikanji will be the ultimate summer drink - tangy, refreshing, chilled and full of flavour.