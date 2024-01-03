New Year, New Me...healthy me, fit me, perfect me! Right? Every New Year, we whip out our guilty conscience and end up making solemn resolutions to "fix" our lifestyle and habits to get healthier, successful, or achieve our idea of perfect - whether it is following "things successful CEOs do" or "foods top actresses eat." If you plan your calendar around what to eat, when to eat, and where to eat, you might be planning to put an end to your obsession with food (is it even possible?). Here are some of the too sincere and impractical (we didn't say impossible) New Year resolutions around food that are too hard to follow for even a week.

7 New Year Resolutions On Food That Can Break Your Heart or You Can Break Them First:

1. "I Will Quit All Junk Food or Eat Very Occasionally"

Come on, guys, this is getting old now! Jokes apart, every year, it seems like the rush around eating food from outside is also growing, with expanding food delivery services right at our doorstep within minutes. Even if one quits or minimizes eating out, it is difficult to escape the mountain of processed foods like bread, biscuits, chocolates, chips, dips, spreads, sodas, soft drinks, and so many ever-growing varieties of packaged food being sold in your nearest grocery store.

Also Read: New Year, New Kitchen! 5 Ways To Upgrade Your Kitchen And Make It Aesthetically Pleasing

2. "I Will Stop Drinking Tea and Coffee"

Many people begin their day with a cup of tea or coffee, so much so that they are addicted to it and would have a headache without it. This addiction can drive you to quit caffeinated beverages in the New Year, but it is easier said than done.

3. "I Will Not Eat Anything After Dinner"

Late-night snacking is hard to resist, especially if you stay up late after dinner. However, snacking at this hour can easily lead to weight gain, which is why many people wish to quit this habit. It is best to sleep soon, or you will be ripping into that packet of chips with your favourite OTT show at 12:15 am in just a few days.

Photo Credit: iStock

4. "I Will Stop Eating Anything With Sugar"

If you have a sweet tooth and are often heard saying, 'There is always room for dessert,' deep down you know this is the first resolution you will break. Sugar is all around us - in laddoos, Gajar ka halwa, chocolates, sauces, ice cream, juices...along with added sugar you may mix with your tea or coffee. Still, it is important to monitor your sugar intake to prevent any potential health problems.

5. "I Will Not Overeat"

All foodies struggle with portion control, especially when they have their favourite dishes in front of their eyes. It is easy to lose count of how many momos you eat in winter or golgappas in summer. This resolution requires ninja-level focus!

6. "I Will Go Vegan This Year"

Veganism is a popular lifestyle in which you give up eating any kind of meat or milk products and using any kind of animal products such as leather shoes and belts. While this philosophy and way of living can look appealing and kinder, it can be difficult to follow a vegan diet instantly, especially if you enjoy non-vegetarian foods or milk products like cheese and paneer. Now there are several plant-based alternatives available; however, it can take a while to get used to them.

Also Read: 5 Surprising Reasons Why Raw Haldi Is THE Morning Ritual You Need In 2024

7. "I Will Drink 8 Glasses Of Water Every Day"

Water is essential for our health, and a lot of people are dehydrated daily due to a lack of water consumption, in winter or summer. This seemingly simple resolution is hard to follow, especially if you do not feel thirsty enough and are too busy to remember to consciously drink water all the time.

Which of these resolutions have you already broken or are hanging by a thread? Tell us in the comments.