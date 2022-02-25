The world is rapidly moving towards a more sustainable and eco-friendly future and veganism has become one of the biggest tools in that direction. Vegan food or non-dairy alternatives have created quite a buzz, especially in the last couple of years. With many big names in the world turning vegan, we see a substantial number of prominent Indians doing their bid too. In fact, with a good number of Indians following the vegetarian diet already, it is not the most difficult path to choose In case you want to give it a try.





As you delve deeper into the subject of veganism, you will realise that there isn't much we need to do as Indians to become vegan. Replacing paneer with tofu and cow milk with nut/oat milk can be some of the first baby steps towards veganism. And in case you were sceptical about giving on your favourite paneer curries, worry not; you can easily replace them with delicious tofu curries! Don't believe us? Well, we have a German blogger to prove us right. Maya Leinenbach is probably one of the youngest German vegan bloggers to have risen to popularity in the COVID times. The 18-year-old already has a cookbook to her name and teaches how to vegan-ise your life with delicious recipes. And guess what her recent cooking experiment from the book was? None other than, Malai Kofta.

Maya uploaded a video on her Instagram page about how to make delicious vegan Malai Kofta and Indians worldwide were overjoyed with the creation. Maya made kofta balls with potatoes and tofu, a creamy and spicy gravy with tomato puree and coconut milk and garnished it with coriander and vegan cream. Take a look at the video here:

The final dish turned out quite impressive and looks delicious too. Some of the happy comments left by Indians on the video were:





"Oh wow! You have Malai kofta in the book!! I'm so impressed! This looks delish!"





"I love this dish! My local Indian restaurant puts cardamom in the kofta balls, I love it. I would definitely recommend adding it in if you make this recipe."





"I love your vegan Indian recipes! Make more please."





"Hey, I loved to see an Indian recipe on your page. And also there are tons of vegan options for everyday meals in Indian recipes... You should definitely try Pav bhaji, it's super delicious and 100% vegan... You don't even have to use any substitutes..."





"Lovely! Do add some kasoori methi and see the magic."





"Finally some Indian dish you made. Now I got to make It in my home today for lunch."





"Thank you for making an Indian dish, love from India,"





"You making Indian dishes is making me realise that even though I'm Indian, why do I not get to eat these on a regular basis! Sending love from India."





"Indian here and I approve! (not that I'm some authoritative figure of Indian cooking) but damn that's delicious."





What are your thoughts on this vegan Malai Kofta? Would you like to try it out someday? Let us know in the comments below.