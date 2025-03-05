Udupi is one of South India's most charming coastal towns. Udupi's most valuable culinary contribution might well be its sinful, crispy masala dosa that has acquired global recognition. It's one reason that Udupi is perceived as quintessentially vegetarian. Located about an hour away from Mangaluru and along the coastal road to Goa, Udupi is best known for its Sri Krishna temple and the town's culinary treasures. Not all these are vegetarian though.

7 Must Try Culinary Experiences In And Around Udupi:

1. Annaprasada at the Udupi Sri Krishna temple

Udupi cuisine has been often called the 'Food of the Gods'. Some of the famous Udupi restaurants in Chennai and Bengaluru were started by cooks who worked in the sattvic kitchen of the temple. The temple provides free meals to devotees (at specific times for lunch and dinner). This delicious temple meal is served on a banana leaf and includes South Indian staples like sambar, rice and rasam.

Where: Udupi Sri Krishna Temple

2. Woodlands Restaurant

A popular brand for Udupi cuisine in Chennai and Bengaluru, this restaurant has its roots in Udupi. This restaurant comes alive during evening 'tiffin' when you can check out delectable Udupi-style snacks. Their masala dosa is a safe bet but do try their Banana Buns, a fluffier version of a poori with a subtle sweetness from the bananas blended with the flour. We'd also recommend their rava kesari (sheera) Wash it all down with one of Udupi's most invigorating cups of filter coffee.

Where: Dr UR Rao Complex

3. Banjara Restaurant, Hotel Sharon

About 45 minutes away from Udupi, Kundapura (or Kundapur) has lent its name to one of Karnataka's best-known chicken dishes. The Kundapura Chicken curry incorporates generous amounts of grated coconut and myriad spices. The hero ingredient is Karnataka's very own Bydagi chilli which lends this dish its unique red tone. Try this flavourful curry at Hotel Sharon. Our other favourite here is the kane fry. If you're in luck the catch of the day will include the delectable and tender kane (Lady fish) fried to perfection here.

Where: Kundapura Main Road

4. Shetty Lunch Home

Crusted rava kane at Shetty Lunch Home.

Shetty Lunch Home has been pandering to food urges since 1956. A popular spot with locals and tourists for nearly seven decades, Shetty's signature dishes include a scrumptious rava-crusted version of the Kane (lady fish), chicken curry and prawns ghee roast. But if there's one dish that's a highlight it's the 'Shetty ghee roasted chicken' that needs at least an hour's advance notice to reach your table.

Where: Near Kundapura Bus Stand

4. Diana

It might be nostalgia that still brings diners to a restaurant that has been a popular family dining option over decades. While old-timers might not approve of some of the changes in the menu, they still come back for Diana's most ordered dishes. There's the famous, crusty cutlet made with a hint of South Indian spices and the Gudbud an ice-cream sundae that includes everything from fresh fruits to jelly.

Where: Kapu, Udupi

6. Thamboolam

Kori rotti at Thamboolam

A great showcase for Udupi's non-vegetarian delicacies in an elegant setting. One of our favourites here is the Kori rotti, a plateful of crisp wafers made with rice flour that turn soggy once you drench them with chicken curry. Try the Etty chatni, pounded shrimps that make a great meal accompaniment and traditional Udupi breads and staples, like Moode - a cylindrical version of the idli. Regulars also swear by Thamboolam's version of the donne biryani.





Where: Maruthi Veethika

7. Mitra Samaj

Located close to the Shri Krishna temple, Mitra Samaj is one of the town's best-known food institutions. This modest eatery is one of our favourite breakfast spots in Udupi. Try their bullet idli or chow chow bath (that combines the sweet kesari bath or sheera and the kara bath or rava upma) and masala dosa with filter coffee. It's also one of the best spots in Udupi to check out Goli Baje at tiffin time. This delectable deep-fried snack combines Maida (Flour), rice flour and curd with a smattering of green chillies and ginger.





Where: Maruthi Veethika