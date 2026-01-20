There are food cravings, and then there is the undeniable pull of pav bhaji, the kind that strikes at the most unexpected hours and refuses to be ignored. If the aroma of buttery pav hitting a hot tawa can instantly lift your spirits, you already know you belong to a special tribe. Pav bhaji lovers don't just enjoy the dish, they live it, breathe it, and sometimes even dream about it. For us, it is not merely a snack but an emotion. And if you are wondering whether you fall into this delicious category, here are the signs to confirm it. Chances are, if you are reading this with a smile, you already know the answer.

Here Are 7 Signs You Are A True Pav Bhaji Lover:

1. You judge pav bhaji by its colour before the first bite

If you're genuinely obsessed, you know a good pav bhaji just by looking at it. The perfect orange-red hue instantly tells you whether the spice balance is right. A dull, pale bhaji? Absolutely unacceptable. Your eyes do the tasting long before your tongue does.

2. Butter is not optional it's a lifestyle

A true pav bhaji lover would never accept a stingy hand with butter. You want it on the bhaji, on the pav, and maybe even an extra dollop on the side for "just in case". Anyone who orders it without butter makes you deeply suspicious.

3. You have a favourite street vendor and their recipe is sacred

There may be fancy restaurants with gourmet versions on the menu, but nothing beats your trusted roadside stall. The taste is so iconic that every other plate is subconsciously compared to it. If the vendor recognises you, even better.

4. You believe pav bhaji is appropriate for every meal

Breakfast? Why not? Lunch? Ideal. Dinner? Perfect. Midnight snack? Even better. Pav bhaji is that comforting one-size-fits-all solution. You never feel there is a wrong time for it. In fact, half the joy lies in knowing it tastes just as good no matter when you eat it.

Photo Credit: iStock

5. You always ask for extra lemon and onions

No pav bhaji experience is complete without a generous squeeze of lemon and a mountain of finely chopped onions. If the portion feels less, your meal feels incomplete. You know the toppings are as crucial as the bhaji itself.

6. You've tried making it at home but it's never like the street one

You've followed recipes, mashed everything perfectly, and even used the same masala. And yet, something is missing. Maybe it's the giant tawa, maybe it's years of skill, or maybe it's just the magic of street food. Either way, home versions never fully hit the mark.

Photo Credit: iStock

7. You get excited every time someone mentions pav bhaji

It does not matter where you are, whether at work, at the gym or even in the middle of a serious meeting, if someone casually mentions pav bhaji, you perk up instantly. Suddenly, all you can think about is that buttery pav and spicy bhaji waiting to be devoured.





If these signs felt relatable, you already know this iconic dish has a permanent place in your heart. Looking for the perfect pav bhaji recipe? Click here to explore one that brings the authentic flavour straight to your kitchen.