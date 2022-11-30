Winter produce brings an abundance of delicious and nutritious foods that we wait for, all year long. How we love to dig into sarson ka saag and snack on peanut gajak. And wait, let's not forget about the heart-warming pinni that is always in stock all through the winter season. Pinni or panjiri is a laddo-like traditional Indian dessert but it's not a typical dessert since it also offers various health benefits. Pinni is essentially made in Indian households, particularly in the northern regions, to strengthen immunity to brave the harsh winter weather. As the temperatures are dipping, we are facing the brunt of weather change, and it is the perfect time to make pinni for the coming colder days.





You must have seen your mother and grandmother making atta pinni with ease, but when you tried making it you realized it's not as easy as you thought it to be. Learning the tricks to make the perfect Punjabi-style pinni will make your job a lot easier. And to help you out, we have listed down some helpful tips that you should note and save right now.





Pinni is a popular winter-special Indian dessert.

Here're 7 Tips To Make Winter-Special Pinni:

Pinni is traditionally made with whole wheat flour, ghee, dry fruits, powdered sugar (or bura) and gond (edible gum). Once you gather these ingredients, follow these tips to ace the recipe.





1. Ghee is essential to making pinni and binding it together. So do not hesitate to put lots of ghee into making the mixture of pinni.





2. When you are frying gond, make sure to let it cook properly. Wait for it to swell up and turn golden in colour before you turn off the gas.





3. Take care to fry gond and dry fruits on low flame, lest they burn and ruin the flavour of pinni.





4. While sauteing wheat flour in ghee, wait patiently till the flour releases aroma and browns completely. Another way to know that it's done is to wait till the flour releases ghee from the sides.





5. Always wait for the flour to cool down before mixing sugar or bura in it. Otherwise, the mixture will melt and you won't be able to bind it to make ladoos.





6. If you want to make your pinni healthier, you can replace sugar with crushed and melted jaggery too.





7. If you struggle to keep the mixture and dry fruits together, you can grind the dry fruits into a coarse mixture before frying them.





Now, you know of all the tips and hacks to make the perfect pinni for this winter season.