As 2024 wraps up, it's time to reflect on a year filled with food-good and not-so-good. For foodies, it was a rollercoaster with new restaurant openings and colourful food festivals. But amidst the delicious surprises, there were also some wild recipes and viral food trends that had us doing double-takes. Some were shocking, some gross, and others just plain confusing. Let's take a look at the bizarre food videos that left us questioning the choices of those behind them.

Here Are Some Bizarre Food Trends That We Saw In 2024:

1. Chocolate Vegetable Rice Bowl

In March, Scott Hentzepeter went viral with his "vegetable rice bowl"... with chocolate. The video started with him mixing an entire packet of chocolate chip cookies in boiling water, mashing it into a pudding-like consistency, and then adding canned carrots, peas, and sweet corn. He poured this "vegetable pudding" over rice and even tasted it, rating it 8/10. Viewers were stunned, with many comparing it to "food poisoning."

2. Daulat Ki Chaat Gets A Non-Veg Makeover

April saw Delhi's beloved Daulat Ki Chaat reimagined as an omelette. In a viral video, a vendor made an omelette using butter, veggies, and spices before adding mayonnaise, cheese slices, onions, tomatoes, and coriander. Needless to say, foodies were not impressed, and the internet was quick to voice their disapproval.

3. Make Way For Golgappa Maggi

In May, a viral video showed a woman stuffing golgappas with vegetable Maggi. She took a bite and smiled, but the internet wasn't as pleased. Maggi lovers were quick to criticize the combination, with many demanding the arrest of those behind it. It was a shocking mix that left most people in splits.

4. Mirinda + Omelette = Best Friends?

In June, a street vendor shocked viewers by adding Mirinda to his omelette mix. As he poured the orange soda into the beaten eggs, people cringed. The final result was served with a small bottle of Mirinda, and internet users couldn't stop making jokes about whether it was an omelette or a health hazard.

5. Bhatura Gets a Burger Makeover

What happens when you turn a crispy, fried bhatura into a burger? In this bizarre video, a vendor stuffed a bhatura with aloo tikki, chole, onions, and chutney, and then toasted it on a tawa. Many viewers were stunned by this unhealthy twist on a classic dish.

6. Fruit And Momos: A New Trend

October saw the rise of "fruit momos" in Delhi. A vendor stuffed fried fruit (apples, bananas, guavas) with butter, milk, cheese, and cream, then seasoned it with salt and herbs. To top it off, fried paneer momos were added. The vlogger who posted the video claimed these were "specially made for gym enthusiasts," but not everyone was convinced.

7. Chocolate-Filled Idlis with Fruits

In October, a viral video showcased a "chocolate-filled idli" topped with strawberry, mango, and litchi jams. The content creator didn't hold back, saying, "I haven't eaten anything worse than this in Bangalore." The bizarre combo had the internet calling for "Justice for Idli."

8. Gulab Jamun Paratha

November brought us a new food trend: Gulab Jamun paratha. The vendor rolled out dough, placed two gulab jamuns inside, and fried it on a tawa, drizzling sugar syrup on top. The result? A "dangerous diabetes duo," according to many viewers who were both shocked and grossed out.

Can you think of any other bizarre food combos from 2024? Let us know in the comments below!