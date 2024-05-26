As we grow up, our relationship with food changes. From running away from that bowl of 'boring' dal, we now proudly call it our 'comfort' food. From feeling full in just two bites of roti, we now lose count when we are eating something we love. Being busy with work, school or other responsibilities in general, people nowadays eat their breakfast on the go, eat lunch while watching OTT and dinner is often some easy and indulgent takeout food. While sometimes we do take time to cherish every morsel and our company, our foodie moments as a child were perhaps much more quirky.

Here Is A Throwback To All The Fun Childhood Memories Around Food:

1. Shelling Peas With Grandma...And Eating All The Sweet Ones!

Ah, the bonding experience with your grandma is one of a kind! As kids, we used to just hang around our grandparents, watch what they did and then try to copy them. One of such fond memories is shelling green peas with grandma to be used in cooking later, taking all our time in the world. She would also hand out all the sweet ones for you to eat right away.

2. Eating Mangoes After School

Back then, almost no one had air-conditioned classrooms and in the afternoon, when we would get back to our homes, the heat would be at its peak. At such an hour, we would find relief in chilled, freshly cut and juicy mangoes, straight out of the fridge. Pure bliss!

3. Sneakily Eating Maggi From The Pan

Cooking Maggi was the highlight of the week for every little noodle lover. Many of us would also sneak out an extra bite or two straight from the pan when no one was looking. Or, after we finished eating and found a few noodle pieces stuck to the pan, we would dig them out and relish those cold yet still delicious pieces of noodles.

4. Licking A Plate Clean

Our favourite meal deserved a plate-licking appreciation. We just could not get enough of it! Whether it was our favourite rajma-chawal or homemade noodles, we would lick every inch of that plate till it 'looked' squeaky clean. When was the last time you licked a plate clean?

5. Eating The Entire Lunch From Maa's Hands

Nothing compares to the joy of eating food from your maa's hands. Prepared with love and fed with even more love, every morsel was delicious and she would keep stuffing our mouths with food till either we would finish it all or manage to pull off the best puppy eyes so that she would give up and let us play.

7. Asking Dad To Help You Finish Your Meal

For fussy eaters who would be ordered by an angry mom to not leave the table until we finished all our food, dad would truly be our superhero, sneakily 'helping us' by eating some of the food from our plate and finally being able to finish those 'mountains' of rice and dal.

8. Finding The Food In Your Sibling's Plate Tastier

Scientists are deep into research but fail to understand why the exact-ditto-same food on our sibling's plate would look and taste better than that on our plate. We don't know why, but younger siblings just wanted exactly what their elder sibling was eating.

9. Getting Your Food Served In Cartoon-Shaped Plates

We might eat out of fancy dinnerware at home or restaurants, but the golden era was truly eating out of the Buggs Bunny dinner plate with a Spider-Man spoon and drinking water out of a Barbie-themed glass.

Has reading all these lovely memories reminded you of some more exciting childhood stories with food? Share with us in the comments section!