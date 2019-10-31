Quick Recipe For Kids: This 5-Minute Chocolate Freezer Fudge Requires No Cooking

All the ingredients used in this recipe complement each other well.

Kids and their love for chocolate know no bounds. While most kids have an aversion to healthy foods, they tend to have an inclination towards all things greasy, decadent and chocolaty. When it comes to chocolate-based delights, cakes, cookies, donuts, ice-creams and waffles are some of the most common ones that we think of preparing at home. However, all of these delights are time-consuming and involve a lot of efforts. If your kids are pestering you to prepare some chocolaty wonder at home, we've got your back.



Here is an ultimate chocolate freezer fudge recipe that requires just five minutes of preparation time along with a handful of ingredients. All the ingredients used in this recipe complement each other well, both in terms of flavour and texture. The best part about making this fudge at home is that it doesn't require any cooking and you won't have to fiddle with multiple utensils and cooking equipment. These squidgy and moist chocolate fudge bits are sure to be loved by kids and adults, alike.





(Also Read: Watch: Make Gluten-Free Chocolate Walnut Fudge With This Quick Recipe)





Here's How To Make 5-Minute Chocolate Freezer Fudge At Home:



Ingredients:



Compound Chocolate Shavings - 2 cup

Maple Syrup - half cup

Coconut Oil - 2 tablespoons



Method:



To begin with, take a bowl and add the chocolate shavings to it. Then add coconut oil and mix well with the help of a fork.

Once the chocolate shavings get incorporated well with the oil, add maple syrup, which will act as a sweetener in this recipe.

Mix well all the ingredients using your hands and place the fudgy mixture in a mould.

Now, keep the mould in the freezer and allow the fudge to set for at least two hours before serving.



Note: To make it more visually appealing for kids, you may as well use star- or heart-shaped moulds.



These quick fudgy delights will stay good for up to 2-3 days, provided they are stored well in a refrigerator. Additionally, if you have guests coming over to your place, you can prepare these well in advance and serve them with hot chocolate sauce. If you're looking for more such kids' special recipes to prepare at home, click here.



So, think no further and treat your kids with this delight to bag all the compliments and appreciation. However, keep a close eye and make sure your kids don't go overboard with these chocolaty bits.







