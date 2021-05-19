We all love to try dishes from various regions; while exploring the Food and taste, we unknowingly also step into a different culture. Culture and Food is a part of everyone's daily lives, whether they consider themselves foodies or not. Food has a way of bringing people together. But have you ever thought of trying 8 different kinds of lunch from the 8 union territories? If not, then we have just the guide for you! As per your comfort and taste, try preparing these dishes over the next 8 days and get a taste from different parts of India.

Take A Look At These 7 Meals From Our Union Territories

1. Chole Bhature from Delhi:





This dish tastes best when eaten on an empty belly. Chole Bhature is rich, spicy, and heavy. It is definitely on the top list of the things to eat. Given its popularity among Delhiites, you can find this mouthwatering dish at any food place, whether it is a local eatery or a restaurant. It is usually served with lassi, pickle and chutneys. While Chole Bhature is on top of the foods to try in Delhi, Momos, Kebabs, Chaap, Chicken Tikka, Rolls, and so much more.

Chole Bhature with Lassi is always a good idea.

2. Kulcha from Chandigarh:





Kulcha is a traditional North Indian dish made of refined flour and stuffed with various fillings such as paneer, cheese, and potatoes. It is cooked in a clay tandoor and served with chole, dal makhani, chutneys, pickles, and salad. Kulcha is, without a doubt, one of the best street food. Other things you can try in Chandigarh are Rajma Chawal, Sarso ka Saag, Lassi and Chicken Tikka. Also, take a look at these restaurants from Chandigarh.

Kulcha can be easily found on the streets of Chandigarh





3. Ubadiyu from Dadar and Nagar Haveli and Cozida from Daman and Diu:





Ubadiyu, a winter dish, is similar to the well-known Gujarati dish Undhiyu. It's made with a variety of vegetables, including potatoes, yams, beans, and herbs. For that authentic smoky flavour, these are cooked in clay pots over open fires. This delightful dish is frequently accompanied by a glass of buttermilk with a sprinkle of turmeric. Fishes and Khaman are some other dishes to try from this region. Try these other Gujarati recipes.





Cozido, a Christmas dish made of meat and vegetables, and Val nascido, made on the feast of St John de Baptist, are both popular among Daman's Catholic community. Christmas is the time for happiness and joy, where people gather and have a feast. Other Gujarati sweets such as basundi, jalebi, barfi, and lapsee are also popular.

Gujarati food is popular in these Union Territories





4. Fish Curry From Andaman and Nicobar Islands:





Andaman's signature dish is fish curry. Because of its proximity to the sea, this location provides a plethora of fish options. It has a delightful and hot flavour. When in Andaman, seafood lovers should try this recipe. This fish curry is popular among tourists. The fish in this recipe is marinated for two days before being cooked with all of the curry leaves and Chennai spices on top. Other dishes to try are Lobster Chilly, Coconut Prawn Curry, Tandoori Fish, Curried Prawns and Butter Rice. Here are some other seafood recipes to try.

When in Andaman, do try the local seafood!





5. Rogan Josh from Jammu and Kashmir:





Rogan Josh has to be the first name that comes to mind when thinking of Kashmiri cuisine. The delectable signature dish is full of flavour and very popular among locals and tourists. Rogan Josh is a fragrant lamb curry made with a blend of spices, dairy products, and caramelized onions. It goes well with rice or naan. While admiring the beauty of Kashmir, you can also try other foods like Kashmiri Baingan, Aab Gosh, Shab Deg, Dum Aloo and Modur Polao. Have a look at these other Kashmiri recipes.

If you are a non-vegetarian, then Jammu and Kashmir is a food paradise for you





6. Octopus Fry from Lakshwadeep:





This delectable dish is prepared with baby octopus, and the sauce is made out of coriander leaves, garlic, green chilli, and salt. You must thoroughly clean the baby octopus before preparing this dish. The tentacles are sliced and fried in oil. Then flame is turned on until the pieces crisp up. The place is famous for its seafood; other things you can try are Fish Pakoda, Mus Kavab and Masu Podichath.





7. Khowsuey from Puducherry:





Khowsuey is a famous local cuisine in Pondicherry. It's also known as Kaukswe, and it's a coconut-based curry which comes in both vegetarian curry and non-vegetarian option and is usually served with rice or noodles. This popular dish is mostly found on the renowned Mission Street, where local vendors serve this bowl of joy! A few other delicacies are Pondy Mussaka, Bondas, Pani Puri and Chicken Satay.





Have these coconut-based curries for various flavours.





8. Chutagi from Ladakh:





Chutagi is a well-known dish with a vegetable-based sauce from Ladakh. This signature dish of Ladakh, is present in every local restaurant In Ladakhi, "chu" means "water," and "tagi" means "bread".The soup for Chatugi is made from vegetables like peas, carrots, onion potatoes. This is available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian versions. Other food to try in Ladakh is Chhurpi, Khambir, Tingmo and many more.





If your mouth is salivating by now then it's time for you to cook up some of your own traditional meals and try new varieties in your lunch!