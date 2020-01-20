Kitchen Secrets: 7 Ways To Use Leftover Or Overripe Bananas (Recipes Inside)

Bananas are quite healthy, but how to use them when they get overripened?

Highlights Bananas if overripe, may feel like they could go to waste

Banana can actually be a useful ingredient in making everyday recipes

Add the banana element to your recipes with these ideas

Getting bananas to ripen evenly can be quite a task - it's more than often that they don't. Every home has that one bunch of bananas which sits as it is in the fruit basket, and before we know it, it's past its unmentioned 'best before' date. Rather than letting them be and the banana bunch just ending up at the bottom of your waste basket, why not utilise it as an ingredient in cooking? The best thing about banana as an ingredient is its versatility. Banana will become a part of your everyday recipe without overpowering it - but you will surely feel the 'banana' difference.





Here Are 7 Recipe Ideas To Use Overripe Bananas:

1. Banana Bread

Spruce up your bread with bananas, and we promise, bread will never be the same again! Adding bananas to the traditional homemade bread loaf can make it even more delicious. It can be had for days when you're craving something sweet or even as a delightful accompaniment to your cup of tea. Click here for the recipe.





(Also Read: How to Stop Bananas From Spoiling: 5 Smart Tricks)





2. Banoffee Pie

If there's a match made-in-heaven, it has to be caramel and banana. This sinful recipe combines the goodness of both in a single dish. Banoffee pie is the easiest recipe to master if you're a beginner in the kitchen. This dessert will surely leave people asking for more.

3. Banana Smoothie

When in doubt, there's always a smoothie. Smoothies with banana and milk, combined with the additional ingredient of peanut butter works wonderfully for breakfast or even an evening snack. The addition of riped bananas will make this smoothie even thicker and tastier.





(Also Read: 10 Versatile Ways Bananas Can Be Used Apart From Just Eating As A Fruit)





4. Banana Fritters

Banana fritters are quite popular in South India, especially in the state of Kerala. But when it comes to bananas deep fried in a rice batter topped with fennel seeds - who can resist? This easy recipe will make sure evening tea time is never the same again.





(Also Read: Let's Go Bananas: 8 Sumptuous Malayali Dishes Made With Bananas)





5. Banana Cake

A simple banana cake is a no-brainer when it comes to using up leftover bananas in the kitchen. With a crunchy crust on top and super-soft, crumbly interiors - this cake is the perfect go-to comfort food when it comes to desserts.





6. Banana Pancakes

Bananas and breakfasts are the best of friends, especially when it comes to a recipe like pancakes. This simple dish is already fulfilling in itself and with bananas added to the pancake batter, it becomes even more delicious.





(Also Read: Eat the Peels: How Banana Peels Could Help You Lose Some Weight)





7. Oatmeal With Banana

Oatmeal in itself can get a little boring, but with cut bananas added, it gets an extra edge of fruity flavour. Oats in itself is a super-healthy grain to eat, and with bananas, it becomes all the more satiating for the appetite.





So next time when you're struggling about things you can do with the overripe bananas in your kitchen, try some of these ideas. This will end up reducing kitchen waste and also try some unexplored recipes.







