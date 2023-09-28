Millets are the new buzzword in the world of food. Prized for their high nutritional value, whole grains are ruling our plates, thanks to 2023 being declared as the 'International Year Of Millets'. Now we can see all the classics like roti and khichdi being prepared with millet. So why leave cheela behind? The breakfast delight is popular for all the right reasons - it's light, healthy and easy to make. And when you make it with millet, it turns out to be even healthier. We found a recipe for Kodo Millet Vegetable Cheela posted on the Instagram page 'somehwatchef'. This scrumptious creation not only tantalises your taste buds but also brings a bounty of nutrition to your plate.





If you're searching for a gluten-free, wholesome breakfast option that's both delicious and soft, you're in for a treat. The delectable Kodo Millet Vegetable Cheela is perfect to start your day. But before we understand its preparation process, let's take a moment to appreciate the star ingredient here - Kodo Millet.

What Are The Benefits Of Kodo Millet:

This humble grain has been making waves in the health-conscious community for its impressive nutritional profile. It's gluten-free, making it an excellent choice for those with dietary restrictions. Packed with essential nutrients like fibre, vitamins, and minerals, Kodo Millet is a powerhouse of goodness. And the best part? It imparts a delightful nutty flavour to our cheela.

How To Make Kodo Millet Vegetable Cheela I Kodo Millet Vegetable Cheela Recipe:

Now, let's get cooking! Here's a step-by-step guide to making these delightful Kodo Millet Vegetable Cheela pancakes:





Begin by washing and soaking your Kodo Millet in water for about 6-8 hours. This soaking process not only helps soften the millet but also makes it more nutritious and easier to blend. After soaking, drain the millet and transfer it to a blender. Add in the boiled and mashed potato along with the chopped ginger. Pour in the 200ml of water. Now, blend it all together until you achieve a smooth, pancake batter-like consistency.





It's time to amp up the flavour! Add your minced vegetables of choice to the batter. Season it with a pinch of salt, the warming embrace of haldi, the fiery kick of chilli powder, and the earthy richness of jeera powder. Give it all a good mix, ensuring the flavours blend harmoniously.





Heat a tawa or non-stick pan on your stove. Once it's hot, spread a ladleful of the batter onto the surface to form a pancake. You can make these as small or large as you like, depending on your appetite. Let it cook, covered, for about 4-5 minutes on each side or until it turns a beautiful golden brown.

Now, your Kodo Millet Vegetable Cheela is ready to be savoured. Serve it hot with a chutney of your choice, whether it's the classic mint chutney, tangy tomato chutney, or creamy coconut chutney. The options are endless, and the taste is simply divine.