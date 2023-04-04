Khoya is a basic ingredient used in Indian sweets, desserts, and curries. Khoya, also known as mawa and khoa, is prepared from milk which is cooked on low flame until it becomes solid. Generally, khoya is easily available in the market, but to avoid adulterated khoya, some people prefer to make it at home and use it. Khoya is used to thicken dishes and give a nice texture to recipes like kheer, rabri, basundi, and kulfi. If you want, you can prepare pure khoya at home with some easy steps. Some people think that it is a time-consuming process but, trust me, this freshly made khoya enhances the taste of any kind of dish.







Also Read: The Secret To Perfectly Crisp Bread Pakoras: 5 Tips You Must Try

How Is Khoya Made?

To prepare khoya, milk is cooked on low flame in an iron pan or a deep pan. It is necessary to cook the milk until all its moisture is evaporated and it becomes solid. When it becomes thick and grainy, then your khoya is ready.

What is the difference between Khoya and Mawa?

Khoya is also called Mawa. After continuous cooking of milk, when it becomes like a thick paste, it is called Khoya or Mawa. It is not liquid like condensed milk. It is thick, soft, and granular.

5 Tips To Make Khoya At Home:

Use an iron Kadhai or heavy-based pan:

An iron Kadhai or a heavy-based pan is used to make khoya. The milk heats up well in this, and there is no fear of the milk getting burnt while preparing khoya.

Use full-fat milk:

Always use full-fat milk to make khoya because this milk will have more cream, and you will get a good quantity of khoya.

Stir continuously:

The milk has to be cooked while stirring continuously. If you do not stir it continuously, it may burn by sticking to the bottom.

Cook on low flame:

After the milk comes to a boil, reduce the flame and cook on low flame. Scrape the sides of the utensil and mix it in the milk. In about half an hour, the milk will start thickening, and when it appears light yellow from white, then you will understand that the khoya is ready.

Store properly:

Once it cools down completely, store it in an airtight container in the refrigerator and use it within 3 to 4 days.

Recipe That You Can Make With Khoya

Khoya Barfi

Khoya barfi is an all-time favorite sweet that prepare on festivals and special occasion. You just need khoya, cardamom powder, ghee and sugar to make it. Click here for the recipe.

Khoya Paneer Seekh

This is a delicious snack that can be perfect to serve in dinner party. It is a quick and easy recipe and make it under 20 minutes. Click here for the recipe.

Khoya Matar

Khoya matar is a unique recipe and you can make it on special occasion. This is a creamy delight, in this recipe green pea cooked with khoya, tomatoes and spices. Click here for the recipe.





Also Read: Want To Make Your Stainless Steel Utensils Shiny Again? Try These Simple Tips



