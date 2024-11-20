Paneer is one of those foods we simply can't get enough of. Whether as a crispy snack, a creamy curry, or even a sabzi, it tastes delicious in every form. As a paneer lover, I'm always eager to try out interesting paneer recipes, and believe me, I've tried plenty! But only recently did I stumble upon a unique paneer recipe I hadn't even heard of before: Paneer Roti. Yes, you read that right. While many of you may have tried paneer paratha at some point, this recipe brings something different to the table. Paneer roti is lighter on the stomach, easier to make, and perfect for incorporating into your weight-loss diet. So, you don't need to worry about consuming extra calories! Curious to know how you can prepare this delicious roti? Read on!

Also Read: 5 Simple Tips To Keep Your Rotis Soft and Moisture-Free In Casserole

Photo Credit: iStock

What Makes Paneer Roti A Must-Try?

Paneer roti makes a wonderful addition to your diet. Here's why:

1. High In Protein

Paneer roti has an edge over regular rotis due to its high protein content. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), 50 grams of paneer contains about 9-18 grams of protein. When making this roti, you'll likely use this amount or even more!

2. Soft And Fluffy

Roti tastes best when it's soft and fluffy, and this paneer roti delivers just that. Rest assured, it will turn out super fluffy, tempting you to indulge in it right away!

3. Your Kids Will Love It

Many kids dislike eating plain rotis, but that won't be the case with paneer roti. It's both tasty and healthy, and they'll simply love the flavour.

4. Great For Weight-Loss Diets

Paneer roti can be enjoyed as part of a weight-loss diet. Pair it with a high-fiber or high-protein sabzi or dal for a wholesome, balanced meal.

How to Make High-Protein Paneer Roti at Home | Paneer Roti Recipe

Making paneer roti at home is simple and straightforward. The recipe was shared by the Instagram page @fit.khurana. Here's how you can prepare it:

Start by adding grated paneer and flour to a large bowl. Knead the mixture to form a smooth dough, adding 1-2 tbsp of flour while kneading. This process will take about 6-7 minutes.

Avoid adding water, as the paneer itself will release moisture into the dough.

Once the dough is ready, divide it into equal portions and roll them into rotis.

Heat a tawa over low-medium flame, and place the rolled roti on it. Cook for a few minutes, then flip and cook on the other side.

Apply some ghee over the roti and enjoy it with your favourite dal or sabzi.

Watch the full recipe video for paneer roti here:

Also Read: Quitting Roti And Rice For Weight Loss? Is It Worth It? The Answer May Surprise You

Try making this high-protein paneer roti for your next meal and enjoy it with your family! For more roti recipes, click here.