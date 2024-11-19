Carbohydrates are often the first thing people cut when they're trying to lose weight. They've earned a bad reputation for adding extra calories and throwing off our weight loss plans. But here's the thing - carbs are actually a crucial part of a balanced diet. In fact, Indian meals are usually packed with carbs, with staples like rice and roti on the table at every meal. It's pretty common to think cutting these out will help with weight loss, but does it really work in the long run? Are you someone who has ditched roti and rice, but still not seeing the results you're hoping for? If that sounds like you, keep reading. We're about to dive into why carbs matter and what happens to your body when you try to go without them.





Also Read: Carbs - How Much Is Enough? Does Carb Intake Affect Lifespan?

Photo Credit: iStock



Why Are Carbs Important?

Like other food groups, carbs are vital for our daily diet. According to nutritionist Nidhi Nigam, carbohydrates are key to achieving optimal nutrition and maintaining a healthy body and mind. Here's how carbs benefit us:





1. Carbs are the brain's first choice for energy due to their high metabolism rate. Neurons need a lot of energy, and carbohydrates are the only nutrient that can meet this demand.





2. Carbs are rich in fibre, promoting a healthy digestive system. They support the gut microbiome, which is crucial for good digestion.





3. They are a great source of B-group vitamins, which support skin, eye, mental, and cell health.





4. Despite providing immense energy, carbs are often blamed for weight gain. This is why many people cut them out when trying to shed extra kilos.

Do You Actually Lose Weight When You Quit Carbohydrates - Roti and Rice?

Roti and rice, staples in Indian diets, are rich in carbs. Contrary to popular belief, cutting them out can lead to weight loss. Nutritionist Shalini Sudhakar explains that our primary energy source comes from food. When you quit carbs, you naturally consume fewer calories than your body needs.

What Happens When You Quit Eating Carbohydrates?

Your body enters a calorie deficit. To meet its energy needs, it taps into fat stores. Here's how it works: you burn more calories, fat cells shrink, and you lose weight.

Photo Credit: iStock

Is This Kind of Weight Loss Sustainable?

Not beyond two to three weeks. According to Sudhakar, an extreme calorie deficit and nutrient deprivation trigger hunger pangs, sugar cravings, binge eating, and low energy levels. Eventually, you'll return to eating carbs. Worse, once you resume normal eating, your body may store more fat due to disturbed cortisol levels, leading to regained weight or even greater weight gain.

What Is the Best Way to Include Carbohydrates in Your Diet?

Instead of eliminating carbs, nutritionist Rupali Datta suggests opting for healthier ones. "Quality carbs provide additional nutrients with health benefits. Whole grains, legumes, starchy vegetables like potatoes, and root vegetables are good options. These foods give us more than just carbs-they deliver other nutrients as well," she says.

Watch the full video below:

Also Read: Watch: Low Carb Keto Thepla Recipe - Easy And Healthy Breakfast Recipe For Busy Mornings





What's your go-to meal during your weight loss journey? Let us know in the comments below.