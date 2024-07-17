The mango season is soon about to end. If you're a true mango lover, you surely don't want to miss the opportunity to make the most of them during this time. While you may have tried several mango-based recipes, have you ever heard of aam ke pakode? At first, the idea of transforming sweet and juicy mangoes into pakodas may sound bizarre. However, once you try these pakodas, there's no going back. The combination of sweet and spicy works out quite well, providing an interesting blend of flavours to the palate. So, don't delay and try out this unique recipe before mangoes go off the market.

What Are Aam Ke Pakode?

As the name suggests, these pakode are made from mangoes. The mangoes are coated in a spicy besan batter and then deep-fried to perfection. They offer an irresistible crunch in every bite and make for a delightful snack to savour with your evening tea. They are soft on the inside and crispy on the outside, creating an interesting contrast of textures.

What To Serve With Aam Ke Pakode?

Wondering what you can pair with these unique aam ke pakode? Look no further than the classic pudina chutney. This chutney helps balance out the sweetness of the mangoes and adds a kick of spice. Apart from this, you can also consider pairing these pakode with red chilli chutney. If you can make both of these chutneys at home, that's even better.

How To Make Aam Ke Pakode At Home | Aam Ke Pakode Recipe

The recipe for the aam ke pakode was shared on the Instagram page @naturallynidhi. To begin with, add ginger, green chillies, fennel seeds, carom seeds, coriander seeds, basil, and cilantro to a mortar and pestle. Grind them into a coarse paste. Next, take a large bowl and add besan, rice flour, red chilli powder, haldi, salt, garam masala, baking soda, oil, and the prepared spice paste. Gradually add water to prepare a smooth batter. Make sure not to add too much as we don't want the consistency to be too runny. Heat oil in a kadhai set on a low-medium flame. Now simply coat sliced mangoes with the besan batter and deep-fry until golden brown. Once done, transfer to a plate lined with tissue paper to remove excess oil. Serve hot with a sprinkle of chaat masala and enjoy!

Watch the detailed recipe video below:

Try making these mouth-watering pakode at home and let us know how you found the taste in the comments below. Happy Snacking!