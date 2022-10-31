Modern culinary scene in India has seen a drastic bent towards western foods but our love for Indian street food has never dwindled. We have grown up eating aloo tikkis and samosas but we still drool at the mere sight of these snacks. Be it a street stall, a wedding buffet or home, aloo tikki finds favour on our plate every single time. But when monotony crawls in and you crave for different flavours, add spinach to your tikki to treat your taste buds. Aloo palak tikki brings a vibrant colour and taste to the regular aloo tikki.





The acidic and mildly sweet taste of the spinach adds a whole new dimension to our beloved tikki. Don't we all love hara bhara kebab made with greens? Aloo palak tikki offers that same piquant taste but with the ease of making a simple tikki.





Also Read: 15 Healthy Spinach Recipes | Palak Recipes

If you are wondering if your tikki will hold the classic round shape and will it turn out to be crispy, rest assured, you won't be disappointed. In the recipe, we add some rice flour to make the tikki crispy and bread pieces to soak in the moisture and bind all the ingredients together. Just one tiny additional process of sauteeing spinach and you will get a unique tikki to serve to your guests or family members for a heavenly tea-time snacking session.

Aloo Palak Tikki Recipe I How To Make Tikki With Aloo And Palak:

Prepare in advance by boiling potatoes and allowing them to cool down. Then wash and saute spinach leaves with ginger-garlic paste, cumin seeds, turmeric, garam masala, salt and red chilli powder. You can add seasoning of your choice too - coriander leaves, chaat masala, coriander powder etc.





Combine the spinach mixture with mashed boiled potatoes, rice flour and bread pieces, and deep fry or pan fry the tikkis made out of the mixture.





Click here for the complete recipe of aloo palak tikki.





Try something new in the kitchen. This aloo palak tikki recipe is a great way to expand your culinary skills.



