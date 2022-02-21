We just love that extra zing on our palate, especially the ones who enjoy their food spicy. But have you ever faced a situation where your food turned spicier than you expected? Let's agree- we all have been through that. At some point, we all ended up adding extra chilli to a recipe, turning the dish into a cooking disaster. What do you do then? Throwing away the food is not even an option on the list. In such a situation, we look for hacks to tone down the excess heat. While there are multiple tips and tricks available on the internet, we found the easiest one for you.





Celebrity Chef Pankaj Bhadouria took to her Instagram handle to share one such tip that will help you fix your extra spicy food. In a short video clip, she suggests, add any milk product to the dish. According to her, you can add milk, dahi or cream to tone down the effect of chilli.

While we find the above tip to be the most convenient one, there are other easy hacks that you can opt for:

Here're 5 Easy Ways To Fix Extra Spice In Your Food:

1. Add potato in a curry that will soak the excess chilli.





2. If your dal gets spicier, add vegetables like carrots and beans to it.





3. Vinegar or lemon juice also helps tone down the excess heat.





4. You can also add sugar or any such sweetener to balance out the spice.





5. Besides, always serve spicy food with a bland and starchy side dish like rice. It helps balance out the flavours.





Now that you have all these hacks handy, try them out to save your dish from turning a disaster. Do let us know which of the above tips worked the best for you.









