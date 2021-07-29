This rainy weather certainly calls for a plate of steaming hot dim sums to satiate our cravings. It looks like actress Aditi Rao Hydari too has been craving some delectable Asian food. Recently, Aditi indulged in some dim sums and sushi. And, oh boy this feast is surely here to make you drool! She shared a picture of the mouth-watering spread on her Instagram Stories. In the caption alongside the “Asian delight”, Aditi wrote, “Chhutti (holiday) = Team lunch date.” Apart from dim sums and sushi, we could also spot fried lotus stems, fluffy baos and stir-fried noodles. Is there any better way to spend your day off? Take a look:

Instagram story by Aditi Rao Hydari





(Also Read: HRH' Aditi Rao Hydari Celebrates Birthday With Friends And Delish Food)





Now, if Aditi's super yummy Asian feast left you hungry, fret not. We have curated a list of similar recipes that can be you can rustle up at home:

A melange of fresh vegetables diced and cooked in a flavourful mixture. The vegetable mix is then wrapped in thin flour dough and steamed. Serve it hot with some salsa dip.

Indulge in some yummy dimsums

For a rainy day, a plate full of noodles sets the mood right. It is prepared in a hot wok or pan using chicken and vegetables flavoured with soy sauce and vinegar. This recipe is an all-time favourite with kids.

It tastes best when served hot

Here we have a super quick and easy noodle recipe. This dish is made using a blend of sauces like soy sauce, chilli sauce and sesame oil.

Bao is a soft and fluffy bun made with flour, yeast and sugar. The bao is steamed and stuffed with minced chicken filling.

Bao is a soft and fluffy bun

The noodles are tossed in a hot wok and flavoured with rice vinegar, sesame oil and peanut oil. You can load it with ginger, garlic and crushed black peppercorns.





Make these yummy dishes for a wholesome Asian feast and let us know how you liked it!