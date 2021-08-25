Papad is probably the most underrated dish in Indian cuisine. Be it a South Indian thali or a North Indian one, you will find papad holding a constant position everywhere. While some like papad roasted, others enjoy it fried for starter. In Rajashthani cuisine, you will also find papad ki sabzi that is flavourful to the core. But, have you ever thought of giving it an exotic twist and create something completely out-of-the-box? It seems celebrity chef Saransh Goila has all the plans to go a step ahead with desi papad.





After taking internet by storm with his papad pasta recipe, he's back again making lasagna with papad. Chef Saransh recently took to Instagram to share a Reel, featuring how he tried his hands on making the Italian delicacy with papad in the base.

How To Make Papad Lasagna | Chef Saransh Goila's Papad Lasagna Recipe:

Boil papad for 60 seconds and transfer to ice water.

Then take the papad and place it as the base in container.

Layer with your favourite toppings, cheese, pasta sauce and bake.

Watch The Complete Recipe Video Here:

The recipe video went viral in not even 24 hours, garnering almost 94k views and hundreds of comments. This unique (read: bizzare) recipe further left Chef Saransh's followers confused. While some people seemed excited about this papad lasagna recipe, others were skeptical about trying it out.





"Damnnn looks delicious...definitely will try it," read a comment. Another user wrote, "Not papad please!"





Would you want to try out this unique papad lasagna? Do let us know in the comments below. And also, check out Chef Saransh's Papad Pasta recipe here.









