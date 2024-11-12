What comes to mind when someone mentions Bihari cuisine? Let us guess - your answer is most likely litti chokha, right? Sure, litti chokha is delicious and has its own charm, but Bihari cuisine has so much more to offer. Aloo chana jhol, for example, is a lesser-known yet cherished dish you might not have tried before. This delightful curry is popular in Bihari households and definitely deserves your attention. After all, who wouldn't want a few more exciting recipes up their sleeve? The recipe for this unique curry was shared by the Instagram page @cookwithshivangi_. Curious to know what this dish is all about? Read on!

What Is Bihari Aloo Chana Jhol?

Aloo chana jhol is a popular Bihari breakfast dish featuring boiled potatoes and chana simmered in a flavourful gravy. Expect a blend of both spicy and tangy flavours in this curry. While it's typically a breakfast dish, many also enjoy it as an evening snack with an accompaniment.

What To Serve With Bihari Aloo Chana Jhol?

To fully enjoy the flavours of this curry, pair it with Dhuska - a popular deep-fried snack eaten across Jharkhand. Made with powdered rice and chana dal, Dhuska complements aloo chana jhol beautifully. You can also relish it with crispy pooris or steamed rice.

How To Make Bihari Aloo Chana Jhol | Bihari Aloo Chana Jhol Recipe

Start by boiling the potatoes and soaking the kala chana. Meanwhile, prepare a dry sabzi masala by grinding coriander seeds, jeera, black pepper, and bay leaf. Next, heat mustard oil in a kadhai and fry dried red chillies. Set them aside. Add nigella (kalonji) seeds, jeera, dried red chillies, and bay leaf. To this, add hing and a freshly pounded ginger-garlic-chilli paste, followed by onions. Fry well, then add the tomatoes and cook until soft. Now add salt, haldi, chilli powder, and the homemade sabzi masala. Add boiled chana, and mashed boiled potatoes, and mix well. Add some water and allow the gravy to cook for a few minutes. Once done, crush the dried red chillies over it and garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot and enjoy!

So, make this delightful Bihari delicacy at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments below.