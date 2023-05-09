Indian cuisine is renowned worldwide for its wide range of dishes. You'll find a distinct style of cooking and flavours that are specific to each region. Bihar is one such state that offers a unique marriage of flavours. From sweet, sour, spicy, to salty, you'll find numerous recipes that tantalise the taste buds. While we are all familiar with quintessential dishes like litti chokha and dal pitha, Bihari cuisine also boasts flavourful chutneys, and sattu chutney is one of them. Sattu is a popular ingredient in Bihari dishes and has several health benefits. This sattu ki chutney has a spicy and tangy flavour that pairs well with roti, paratha, or even rice. If you're someone who enjoys adding spice to your meals, you must try this sattu chutney. But before we dive into the recipes, let's take a look at some of its health benefits.

Health Benefit Of Sattu Chutney: Why Is Sattu Chutney Considered Good For Health?

1. Rich In Protein

Sattu, the main ingredient in the chutney, is made from roasted chickpea flour and is considered an excellent source of plant-based protein. Therefore, be sure to incorporate it into your daily meals to fulfil your protein needs.

2. High In Fibre

Since sattu chutney contains ingredients like onions and coriander leaves, it is high in fibre. This will help you feel full for a longer period of time and make digestion easier.

3. Rich In Antioxidants

Another benefit of including sattu chutney in your diet is that it is rich in antioxidants. The combination of lemon juice and coriander leaves in the chutney provides antioxidants, which can help reduce the risk of harmful diseases.

4. Low In Fat

Sattu chutney is typically low in fat compared to other oil-based chutneys. If you're someone who's on a weight loss diet, you can have this chutney without any hesitation.

5. Has A Cooling Effect On The Body

Sattu is known for its cooling properties. Including this chutney in your diet can be extremely beneficial during the summer as it helps provide relief from heat-inducing foods.

How To Make Bihari-Style Sattu Chutney | Easy Recipe For Sattu Chutney

To prepare this chutney, start by adding sattu, chopped onions, green chilies, and coriander leaves to a mixing bowl. Thoroughly mix all the ingredients to combine them. Next, add lemon juice and salt, and mix again until well blended.





Gradually add water to the mixture while stirring continuously until you achieve a smooth consistency. Now, heat mustard oil in a pan and let it cool down slightly. Pour the cooled mustard oil over the prepared chutney and mix well.





Allow the chutney to rest for 10-15 minutes for the flavours to meld together. Serve with roti, paratha, or any Indian snack of your choice. Bihari-style sattu chutney is ready!





For the step-by-step recipe of Bihari-style sattu chutney, click here.





Try this recipe at home and let us know how you liked its taste in the comments below. Meanwhile, if you're looking for more such delicious chutney recipes, click here.