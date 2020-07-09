Aloo Ke Gutke: This Potato Snack From Uttarakhand Is Fiery Treat You Dont Want To Miss

For this recipe, make sure you need to parboil the potatoes and cut it in cubes

Highlights Aloo ke Gutke is a popular dish from Uttrakhand

Aloo can be prepared in many ways

Aloo ke gutke can be very easily prepared at home

There's something about waking up in a hill-station that is too sublime to put in words. The rocky terrains and deep valleys, the rivers gushing forth in all their might, the lush locales and a gorgeous sky for company, we love everything about our mornings in hills, including the breakfast. And no, we are not talking about a steaming plate of instant noodles here; what we have in mind is something traditional, popular and incredibly delicious. Aloo ki Gutke is a popular Kumaoni dish that is sure to tug at your heartstrings if you are a fan of all things fiery and flavourful. Aloo Ke Gutke is a popular breakfast dish of Uttarakhand, but you can have it anytime of the day, you can also have it as accompaniment to your mains.





The dish is traditionally made with tossing diced potatoes in a pool of spices and whole red chillies. It is fried until it reaches a semi-dry and saucy consistency. You can also try making it at home. We have a delicious recipe with which you can recreate the same magic at home.





Aloo Ke Gutke Recipe:

For this recipe, make sure you need to parboil the potatoes and cut it in cubes. For the spice-mix, you would need some hing or asafoetida, mustard oil, cumin seeds, cumin seeds, coriander powder, red chilly powder, turmeric powder and whole red chillies. Try and use mustard oil to prepare this it lends a unique pungency to the dish.





Here is the step-by-step instruction of how to make aloo ke gutke at home.

This aloo ke gutke recipe is ideal for days you are out of ideas, or days where you have to rustle up something quick and crackling. It does not take a lot of time and effort to prepare this, and since you are making it at home, you can also customise it as per your liking. You can cut back on chillies if you cannot fathom so much heat. There's also room for a bit of experimenting the 'masala' depending upon how stocked your kitchen is.





Try this popular Kumaoni treat at home and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.







