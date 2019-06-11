Amazing Tea Hacks That Will Solve Your Common Health Problems

Health Tips: Tea Hacks

Highlights A warm cup of coffee can do wonders to lift up our spirits

Adding some ingredients to regular tea can help with health issues

Here are some tips using tea that can keep you in good health

A warm cup of coffee can do wonders to lift up our spirits and infuse some energy in the body. Many people can't get out of their beds in the morning before taking a few slugs of their bed-tea. The caffeine present in tea is known as the most common psychoactive drug that stimulates the nervous system and brain muscles by instantly re-energising them. Ask any tea lover and they'll swear by it stimulating effects. It is mostly addiction to caffeine that brings them to drink tea day in and day out. Tea is consumed commonly and regularly in many households. Though, too much of this beverage may be harmful for health, experts say that drinking tea in limits, even if daily, doesn't spell any real danger.



Apart from relaxing benefits that tea provides, you can also use it to cure some commonly-occurring problems that may bother you in day-to-day life.







Here are some genius tips you can try with a normal cup of tea to make it solve your everyday health issues -



Sore Throat



Just add a pinch of salt to your regular cup of tea and see its magic works on your throat, if you are suffering from cough, pain or irritation (a sign of impending cold and fever). Salt helps in lessening the swelling and washes out infection-causing bacteria.





Kitchen Hacks: Add salt to tea for sore throat





Constipation



Add a teaspoon of butter to your just-made, hot cup of tea. Butter taken in with hot tea will lather and lubricate the digestion system and will help in smooth bowel movements. Butter also reduces acid levels in the stomach, which prevents acid reflux and helps in easy digestion of food.





Kitchen Hacks: Add butter to tea for constipation





Cold



While making your usual tea, just add 5-6 basil leaves (tulsi) to alleviate cold and runny nose. Apart from adding a fresh flavour, the anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of basil fight off flu like common cold.





Kitchen Hacks: Add basil to tea for cold







Stomach Pain



For women suffering from painful periods, adding half a teaspoon of fennel seeds (saunf) to tea can really help. The soothing properties of fennel alleviate contraction of uterus that is the actual cause of menstrual cramps and pain.





Kitchen Hacks: Add fennel seeds to tea for menstrual cramps







Surprised, what your daily cup of tea could do for you? Try these hacks to overcome your health problems without compromising on taste. Make your tea just the way you like it - black tea, with milk and sugar or without them. Just add one magical ingredient to your tea and see your specific trouble fade away.











Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.







