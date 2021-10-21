We all love fresh, hot and soft rotis paired up with our favourite curries. But unfortunately, there are times when we end up eating our meals much later than when it's prepared. From getting stuck in between work meetings to simply not feeling like eating- reasons for the same are many. For such days, don't you wish to have a good casserole set to store food fresh and hot? Well, if you ask us, we definitely do! Besides keeping the food fresh and hot, these sets also restrict food spillage. If you look around and explore, there are a number of casseroles sets available in the market with distinctive features and material. And if these many options have confused you already, then we are here to help you out. We have handpicked some amazing casserole set options for you that are convenient, sturdy and easy to use. The best part is these sets are available at pretty reasonable prices on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021.

Here's A List Of 5 Best Casserole Sets To Choose From:

Product Name Price ASIAN Plastic Cosmos Inner Steel Striped Casserole (2.5 L, Orange), Standard (8931) Rs. 361 Nayasa Plastic Floral Insulated Casserole - 2000ml, Beige, Set of 1 Rs. 624 Amazon Brand - Solimo Stainless Steel Casserole - 1500ml, Set of 3, Silver Rs. 479 SOPL- Olive ware (logo) with Device Glory Puff Insulated Lid High-Grade Stainless-Steel Rs. 656 JAINFAM Stainless steel Insulated Casserole Set Rs. 1099

Let's hit the list with this extremely durable and pocket friendly casserole. This casserole is PUF insulated to ensure high efficiency insulation and is also metal finished (stainless steel). Besides, the outer body of this casserole is made from food grade plastic, making it ideal to use and hold. Originally priced at Rs. 436, you can now get this at just Rs. 361.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 361

Rating: 4.2 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Colour: Orange

Material: Food Grade Plastic

Here we have found another durable casserole option for you. Now, this beautifully designed casserole is made from a double wall with high PUF insulation making it ideal to keep food warm for a longer time as compared to other sets. In addition to this, the body of this product is made from 100% food grade virgin plastic and is also ergonomically designed for comfortable handling. You can now purchase this product at just Rs. 624 from Amazon Sale 2021.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 624

Rating: 4.2 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Colour: Beige

Material: Food Grade Virgin Plastic

Here we bring you a combo set of 3 casseroles, making it a perfect option for storing a wholesome meal including curry, chapati and rice. Made from premium quality plastic and stainless steel, this set by Amazon's brand Solimo is durable, long-lasting, lightweight and very affordable. You can grab the whole set at 56% off for just Rs. 479. So, what are you waiting for? Hurry Up! Grab the deal.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 479

Rating: 4.1 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Colour: Blue

Material: Outer-Plastic, Inner- Stainless Steel

Strong and sturdy, this casserole is made with high-grade Stainless Steel with vacuum lid. Not just that, The inner pan of this casserole is insulated with polyurethane foam with a high thermal rating to ensure temperature maintenance for a longer duration of time. It comes with an easy to carry handle, making it ideal to carry anywhere easily. Get this deal now at Rs. 656 only.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 656

Rating: 4.4 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Colour: Brown And Copper

Material: High-grade Stainless Steel

This combo set features 3 different sized insulated casseroles- small (1500 ml), medium (2200 ml) and large (3200 ml). Made with good quality food grade stainless steel and plastic cover and bottom, this set ensures durability and better performance. Besides, this set is also leak proof, easy to clean and easy to fill. The actual price of this set was 2499, but now you can buy this from Amazon sale 2021 for just Rs. 1099.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1099

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Colour: Silver And Black

Material: Stainless Steel

We hope this list will help you in searching the perfect casserole set to keep the food fresh and warm for long. Choose the one that rightly fits your budget and requirements.









