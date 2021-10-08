It is rightly said, cooking is an art. It involves a variety of steps to make a perfectly cooked dish - for instance, chopping, grinding, mixing, blending and more. Manually doing all these tasks may often get tedious and time consuming. To resolve this situation, a food processor comes in handy. It is one of those versatile kitchen appliances that can perform a variety of tasks without any hassle. It not only saves time, but also saves a lot of energy. So, if you are thinking of buying a food processor to make your job easier, Amazon Great India Festival Sale is offering numerous lucrative deals, great discounts and offers on food processors and other kitchen and home appliances. On top of these discounts, HDFC (both debit and credit) cardholders get an additional 10% off on each purchase.





We have handpicked some of the best deals on food processors to choose from. Let's get started with their characteristics and offers available on them.





Product Name Price Morphy Richards Icon Superb 1000-Watt Food Processor (White) Rs. 8999 Inalsa Food Processor Professional with Mixer Grinder INOX 1000 Plust Rs. 10199 Bajaj FX7 600-Watt Food Processor (White) Rs. 5990 PHILIPS HL7707/00 750W Mixer Grinder with Jars, Black Rs. 7678 Bosch Lifestyle MCM3501M 800-Watt Food Processor (Black) Rs. 8795

Amazon Sale 2021: Here's A List Of Best Food Processors:

This food processor comes in a 16-in-1 system that offers 6 stainless steel blades and 7 separate jars to perform multiple functions. In addition to it, it has a 1000watts powerful motor and brushed metal square shaped body that ensures durability and better performance. Originally priced at Rs. 12995, this food processor set is now available on Amazon sale at Rs. 8999 only.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 8999

Rating: 4 out of 5

Colour: Glazing Copper

Warranty: 2 Years

This food processor by the brand Inalsa also comes with a 1000 Watts powerful motor that has 100% copper winding. Besides, it has 5 function SS Cutter discs making it perfect for performing a variety of tasks such as chopping, shredding & slicing almost everything from veggies to high-fat meat and more. It also has an LED light indicator and switch controls so that you can adjust the speed according to your requirements. Grab the deal now at just Rs. 7796.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 7796

Rating: 4.2 out of 5

Colour: Silver

Warranty: 2 years for Mixer grinder and 5 years on its motor

Affordable and attractive, this food processor by the brand Bajaj is a good value for money. It comes with 3 jars and one additional processing bowl and LED indicators for power and motor overload functions. Besides, it is operated by a three-speed button with pulse for speed adjustments according to the requirements. Get this compact set at just Rs. 5990.





Specifications:

Price; Rs. 5990

Rating: 4 out of 5

Colour: White

Warranty: 2 years on product and 5 years on motor

Strong and sturdy, this food processor is also multi-functional. It features 4 different sized leak proof jars, easy to assemble accessories, power chop for superior chopping along with special disc inserts for slicing and shredding. From chopping, mixing, blending and even kneading, this set does it all. Grab this versatile food processor set at Amazon India Sale 2021 for just Rs. 7599.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 7599

Rating: 4.1 out of 5

Colour: Black

Warranty: 2 years on product and 5 years on motor

We have found another strong and sturdy set for you. This powerful food processor comes with 800 watts power, 2 speed settings, multi-level 6 knives with 3 blades making it ideal to perform more than 50 functions including grinding, mixing, chopping, blending, kneading, cutting and more. Furthermore, this food processor set is made from BPA- Free plastic. Get this set for just Rs. 8795 (21%). Hurry Up! Grab the deal.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 8795

Rating: 4 out of 5

Colour: Black And Grey

Warranty: 2 years on product

Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.