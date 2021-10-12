There's no denying to the fact that a hot cup of coffee/chai or a glass full of juice can help us kick-start the day. These beverages not only help us kick-start the day but also refuel us with energy. Much agreeable, isn't it? As these beverages hold a significant place in our lives, it is also important to have good cups, mugs and glasses in our drinkware collection to enjoy each of these beverages. So, if you are planning to buy some impressive and attractive drinkware to enjoy your favourite drink, we are here to help you with that. Well, all thanks to Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021 for offering numerous discounts and deals on drinkware and other kitchen and home accessories and appliances. Besides these discounts, if you are an HDFC user, amazon will be providing you an extra 10% instant discount. That's basically a cherry on the top. Right? So, without any further ado, let's learn about the discounts available on the drinkware below.

Product Name Price MIVANA 350 ML Highball Water Glass Transparent Long Glasses Rs. 699 PrimeWorld Glassware Water/Juice Glass Rs. 599 ExclusiveLane Leaf Spirals Handcarved and Handglazed Ceramic Tea Rs. 712 KELVEE Tumbler Water Glasses Rs. 699 AMAR IMPEX Drinkware Combo Set Rs. 325

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Here's A List Of 5 Drinkware To Choose From:

1. MIVANA 350 ML Highball Water Glass Transparent Long Glasses

Crafted with heavy base and comfortable sleek grip, this combo set of 6 glasses is versatile enough for both formal and casual use. In addition to this, these glasses are 100% lead-free, dishwasher safe and also made from high-quality food grade material. Originally priced at Rs. 1299, you can now get this set for just Rs. 699.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 699

Rating: 4.6 out of 5

Colour: Transparent

Material : Glass

2. PrimeWorld Glassware Water/Juice Glass

Strong and durable, this set of 6 glasses can be a great addition to your drinkware collection. It can be used for so many beverages, for instance- juices, iced tea, shakes, smoothies and much more. Besides, these glasses are also dishwasher and refrigerator safe. So, hurry up! Grab this set now at a discounted price for just Rs. 599.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 599

Rating: 4 out of 5

Colour: Transparent

Material : Glassware

3. ExclusiveLane Leaf Spirals Ceramic Tea

These ceramic cups are hand carved and hand glazed with perfection. Besides, these cups can be an ideal option to have or serve tea or coffee to your guests. Actually priced at Rs. 870, this set is now available at Amazon sale 2021 for just Rs. 712.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 712

Rating: 4.8 out of 5

Colour: Orange & Cocoa Brown

Material : Ceramic

4. KELVEE Tumbler Water Glasses





Cute and beautifully designed, this set of glasses with floral design can be a great option to impress your guest at any special occasions. These glasses can also be an ideal option for gifting purpose. Besides being attractive in design, this set is made with heavy glass to prevent tipping. Get this set now at Rs. 699.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 699

Rating: 4.7 out of 5

Colour: Transparent

Material : Glass

5. AMAR IMPEX Drinkware Combo Set

Made with virgin plastic, this combo set features 6 juice glasses along with one jug. Not just that! This set is also break proof, leak proof and transparent (crystal clear) and refrigerator safe making it ideal to store water, juices and other cold beverages. Grab the deal now at Rs. 325.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 325

Rating: 4.2 out of 5

Colour: Transparent

Material : Plastic







Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.