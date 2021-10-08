As the name suggests, a water dispenser is an appliance that is used to store and dispense drinking water. With a simple push button, it provides you with both hot and cold water within just a matter of minutes. Besides being easy and convenient to use, these dispensers also provide clean filtered water. It can be an ideal option for not only the kitchen at your home, but also for many other places such as offices, hospitals, schools and more. So, if you are planning to buy a water dispenser, Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is providing a variety of offers and discounts for you. Besides these lucrative deals and offers, HDFC credit and debit card holders can enjoy an extra 10% off on their purchase.





So, here we bring you a list of 5 best deals on water dispensers available on Amazon sale 2021. So, what are you waiting for? Read on to know about the offers.

Product Name Price Blue Star Stainless Steel and ABS plastic Water Dispenser with Refrigerator (Maroon, 14 L) Rs. 9990 Voltas Plastic Pearl Water Dispenser (Standard Size, Black) Rs. 8753 USHA Instafresh Floor Standing - Hot, Normal & Cold-Water Dispenser (White) Rs. 7990 ATLANTIS Tabletop Hot and Normal Water Dispenser Rs. 2879 Amazon Basics Hot, Cold and Normal Water Dispenser Rs. 6899

Here's A List Of 5 Best Water Dispensers And Coolers To Choose From:

Originally priced at Rs. 10,800, this product is now available at Rs. 9990. Made with safe and durable ABS plastic, this dispenser comes with three temperature buttons to provide hot, cold and normal water. Besides, it also comes with a refrigerator attached at the bottom of its body so that you can easily store your bottles, boxes and other containers. Grab the deal now.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 9990

Rating: 4.2 out of 5

Colour: Maroon

Material : Stainless Steel

We have found another dispenser option for you with a cooling cabinet. This dispenser has cold water storage capacity of 3.2 litres and hot water storage capacity of 1 litres. In addition to it, this appliance is also environmentally friendly since it is deemed to be non-CFC refrigerant. You can now get this product at just Rs. 8753.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 8753

Rating: 4 out of 5

Colour: Black

Material: Plastic

This dispenser also features three temperature taps- hot, cold and normal. In addition, it has 3 LED indicators that indicate heating, cooling and power options. This appliance also has a corrosion resistant cooling cabinet to store all the edible goods and also safety mesh for rodent control. Actually, priced at Rs. 9990, you can now avail this product at Rs. 7990.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 7990

Rating: 4.2 out of 5

Colour: White

Material: Plastic

Cute and compact, this dispenser is tabletop and dispenses only hot and normal water. Besides, it claims to heat 5 liters of water per hour and can also store up to 2 liters of normal water, and 1 liter of Hot Water. Get this product at just Rs. 2879.





Specifications:

Price; Rs. 2879

Rating: 4.4 out of 5

Colour: White

5. AmazonBasics Hot, Cold and Normal Water Dispenser

Made with high quality durable plastic, this dispenser is deemed to be effective in heating water in 15 minutes and cooling the water in 60 minutes after plugging in. It has a stainless-steel water tank embedded that can store 20 liters water. Grab this deal at 37% for just Rs. 6899. Hurry up!





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 6899

Rating: 4 out of 5

Colour: White

Material: PP plastic







