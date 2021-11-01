Water is one basic necessity for all. And to store the water for any time use, we need bottles and jugs. These water storage products might seem simple but they are an indispensable part of every household. If you look around and explore, you will notice a wide range of water bottles, flasks and jugs. While speaking about insulated jugs, these jugs retain the temperature by keeping the water cold or hot for a long time. Besides, there are multiple sizes available, some insulated jugs have the capacity of 5 litres, some may have 10 litres capacity and more. To ease your search, we are here to help you with a list of the 5 best-insulated jugs that can help you choose the right kind of jug for your everyday use. So, let's get started.

Here's A List Of 5 Best Insulated Jugs To Choose From:

1. MILTON Kool Rover 22 Insulated Plastic Water Jug:

Made with Food Grade BPA free plastic, this jug is deemed to keep the contents odour-free throughout the day. Besides, it comes with a wide mouth and trendy trap with a built-in micro filter which ensures safe and hygienic water for drinking. Originally priced at Rs, 1365, you can now buy this for just Rs. 899 from Amazon Sale 2021.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 899

Rating: 4.2 out of 5 (based on Amazon)

Capacity: 19L

Colour: Blue

Here comes another good quality insulated water jug. This jug has the capacity of storing 20 litres of water, making it ideal for a family of up to 6-7 members. In addition to this, it comes with an easy-to-use water tap and handles for convenient usage. Get this one at Rs.949 only.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 949

Rating: 5 out of 5 (based on Amazon)

Capacity: 20L

Colour: Blue

Made of stainless steel from inside and outside, this thermally insulated water jug ensures durability and better performance. Not just that! This product also has PUF insulation that ensures temperature maintenance for 4-6 hours. Get this strong and sturdy jug from the Great Indian Festival Sale for only Rs. 1449.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1449

Rating: 4 out of 5 (based on Amazon)

Capacity: 9550 ml

Colour: Black and silver

4. Cello Travel Star Plastic Insulated Water Jug:

Here comes a travel-friendly insulated water jug. This jug by the brand Cello is BPA Free and made with 100% food-grade material. Besides, it has a wide mouth opening for easy water pouring and cleaning. It is also leakproof. Grab the deal now at just Rs. 444.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 444

Rating: 4 out of 5 (based on Amazon)

Capacity: 5L

Colour: Pink

Another thermosteel-insulated jug option for you all. This jug is lightweight, cute and handy, making it ideal to carry anywhere. The actual price of this jug was Rs. 1999, but now you are getting it from Amazon Sale at just Rs. 1495.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1495

Rating: 4 out of 5 (based on Amazon)

Capacity: 10L

Colour: Silver And Black







Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.