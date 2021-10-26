Can you imagine setting up your kitchen without cups and mugs? The obvious answer is NO. Right? Cups and mugs hold a significant role in every utensil rack and have extensive usage in our daily life. Used to store coffee, chai, milk, water and more, these kitchen essentials are versatile to the core. If you will look around and explore, there's a variety of cups and mugs available in the market and online with different shapes, material and designs. These diverse options often leave us confused while choosing one for the kitchen. But fret not, we are here to help. We have handpicked the best cup and mugs sets that will help you make a wise decision. And the best part is these sets are available on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale at great deals. So, without any further ado, let's get started with their characteristics, material, prices and offers available on them.
Here's A List of 5 Best Cups And Mugs Sets To Choose From. Take A Look
1. PrimeWorld London Tea Coffee 180 ml Cup Set of 6 pcs
This cup set features 6 pieces of cups with the capacity of 175 ml each. Made with good quality glass, this set is perfect for everyday use. Originally priced at Rs. 999, you can now get it at Rs. 499. So, what are you waiting for? Hurry Up! Grab the deal.
Specifications:
- Price: Rs. 499
- Rating: 4.1 out of 5 (based on amazon)
- Material: Glass
- Colour: Transparent
2. BEING FLY - Crystal Clear Classic Design Glass Tea Cup with Saucers
Here we have found another cup set made with high quality glass. This drinkware features reinforced rim, sturdy design and perfectly balanced proportions. Besides, it is microwave-safe, refrigerator safe and dishwasher safe. The original price of this set was 799, but you can get this for just Rs. 689 from Amazon Sale 2021.
Specifications:
- Price: Rs. 699
- Rating: 5 out of 5 (based on amazon)
- Material: Glass
- Colour: Transparent
3. Sampla Draco Series Ceramic Coffee Mugs
This set of coffee mugs is 100% Handmade made out of clay. Besides, it features an easy to grip handle making it convenient while sipping tea, coffee, soup or hot cocoa and more.
Specifications:
- Price: Rs. 545
- Rating: 4.3 out of 5 (based on amazon)
- Material: Ceramic
- Colour: Multicolour
- Capacity: 250 Milliliters
4. JA Ceramic Coffee Tea/Coffee Cups
If you are looking to add a modern look to your kitchen and dining table, this cup set can be an ideal choice. These cups are handmade & hand crafted from good grade ceramics and made without any chemical process, reusable and washable. Also, it is microwave safe.
Specifications:
- Price: Rs. 339
- Rating: 5 out of 5 (based on amazon)
- Material: Ceramic
- Colour: White And Black
5. GL Fashion ENTERPRISEPremium Ceramic Gold/Silver Line Bone China Tea Cups and Saucers
Sleek and elegant, these are perfect for serving tea at parties, offices, occasions, kitty parties. The actual price of tea cups was 3499, you are now getting this at just Rs. 1899.
Specifications:
- Price: Rs. 1899
- Rating: 4 out of 5 (based on amazon)
- Material: Ceramic
- Colour: White
Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.