Can you imagine setting up your kitchen without cups and mugs? The obvious answer is NO. Right? Cups and mugs hold a significant role in every utensil rack and have extensive usage in our daily life. Used to store coffee, chai, milk, water and more, these kitchen essentials are versatile to the core. If you will look around and explore, there's a variety of cups and mugs available in the market and online with different shapes, material and designs. These diverse options often leave us confused while choosing one for the kitchen. But fret not, we are here to help. We have handpicked the best cup and mugs sets that will help you make a wise decision. And the best part is these sets are available on Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale at great deals. So, without any further ado, let's get started with their characteristics, material, prices and offers available on them.

Here's A List of 5 Best Cups And Mugs Sets To Choose From. Take A Look

This cup set features 6 pieces of cups with the capacity of 175 ml each. Made with good quality glass, this set is perfect for everyday use. Originally priced at Rs. 999, you can now get it at Rs. 499. So, what are you waiting for? Hurry Up! Grab the deal.

Specifications:

Price: Rs. 499

Rating: 4.1 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Material: Glass

Colour: Transparent

Here we have found another cup set made with high quality glass. This drinkware features reinforced rim, sturdy design and perfectly balanced proportions. Besides, it is microwave-safe, refrigerator safe and dishwasher safe. The original price of this set was 799, but you can get this for just Rs. 689 from Amazon Sale 2021.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 699

Rating: 5 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Material: Glass

Colour: Transparent

This set of coffee mugs is 100% Handmade made out of clay. Besides, it features an easy to grip handle making it convenient while sipping tea, coffee, soup or hot cocoa and more.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 545

Rating: 4.3 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Material: Ceramic

Colour: Multicolour

Capacity: 250 Milliliters

If you are looking to add a modern look to your kitchen and dining table, this cup set can be an ideal choice. These cups are handmade & hand crafted from good grade ceramics and made without any chemical process, reusable and washable. Also, it is microwave safe.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 339

Rating: 5 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Material: Ceramic

Colour: White And Black

Sleek and elegant, these are perfect for serving tea at parties, offices, occasions, kitty parties. The actual price of tea cups was 3499, you are now getting this at just Rs. 1899.





Specifications:

Price: Rs. 1899

Rating: 4 out of 5 (based on amazon)

Material: Ceramic

Colour: White

Disclaimer: This is promoted content with links from our affiliate partnerships. We get a share of the revenue from your purchase.